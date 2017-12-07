Tri-City Medical Center First in San Diego to Offer Patient-controlled Breast Tissue Expander 

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Dec. 7, 2017) – Tri-City Medical Center plastic surgeon Dr. Anshu Gupta was the first in San Diego County to perform a new, minimally invasive procedure for women who choose reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy. The needle-free procedure on a patient uses the AirXpanders AeroForm® Tissue Expander System which allows the patient to gradually expand their breast tissue with self-administered carbon dioxide filler from the comfort of their home and avoid the weekly doctors’ visits and discomfort of traditional saline-filled expanders.

Dr. Gupta used the expander in two surgeries on Nov. 15, placing it in his patients’ chests right after their mastectomies. His first patient had undergone a double mastectomy for stage III cancer. During her first post-operative visit two weeks later , Dr. Gupta showed her how to use the Aeroform® Tissue Expander comfortably from home.