Tri-City Medical Center First in San Diego to Offer Patient-controlled Breast Tissue Expander 

Instead of coming in to the doctor’s office for subsequent weekly treatments, patients take the tissue expander system home and self-administer the pain-free expansion rather than routinely driving to the hospital for uncomfortable saline solution injections. They are able to expand their tissue using a wireless handheld dosage controller which administers small amounts of carbon dioxide, gradually stretching the tissue to prepare for a breast implant. With the push of a button, it takes seconds for the programmed amount of carbon dioxide to dispense, making it easy for women to continue with their daily activities while preparing for reconstruction.
“The AeroForm® Tissue Expander System allows for tissue expansion in less than half the time it takes using saline expansion systems. It not only reduces the time needed pre-implant, but it also helps women get back to their lives faster after breast cancer,” says Dr. Gupta.