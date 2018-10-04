Tri City Medical Center Board of Directors 2018 Candidate Forum on Monday October 8th at 6 pm Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista. Forum is co-hosted by The Vista Chamber of Commerce. Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce.
Tri City Medical Center Board of Directors 2018 Candidate Forum
