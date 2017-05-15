Tri-City Hospital Foundation Turns Up The Heat -Havana Nights Casino Fundraiser

This year’s Latin-themed event benefits North County mothers and babies

OCEANSIDE, CA —Presented by Tri-City Medical Center, Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s second annual casino party heats things up with a Havana Nights themed fundraiser set for Saturday, May 20 at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa. In line with the Foundation’s “May is for Moms” celebration of mothers, the benefit will aid Tri-City Medical Center’s Women’s Imaging Center.

“Last year’s casino night was such a hit that we knew right away it was destined to be an annual spring fundraiser,” said Glen Newhart, President of Tri-City Hospital Foundation. “Our supportive community knows it’s betting on a sure thing when it comes to ensuring moms and their little ones have access to the best people and resources for getting a strong and healthy start in life.”

Attendees are encouraged to turn up in the tropical fashions of Havana’s heyday—ruffles, fedoras and decadent glamour—and hit the dance floor with their best cha-cha and salsa moves. The event includes a delicious buffet dinner, complimentary wine, a silent auction and a no-host bar with Cuba Libres and mojitos, all set to the Latin beats of a live band.

Individual tickets are available for $150 and include $1,000 in gaming chips, buffet dinner with hosted wine and complimentary valet parking. Further information and tickets can be found online at: TCHFCasinoNight.com

About Tri-City Hospital Foundation .. Tri-City Hospital Foundation is celebrating more than 50 years as a link between the community and the hospital. Since its inception, a generous community of donors have provided millions of dollars in grants to Tri-City Medical Center. Many of the hospital’s most mission-critical facilities have been supported in whole or part by Foundation initiatives and community donors. Recently, the Foundation helped fund a GE Revolution CT Imaging System making Tri-City Medical Center the first hospital in San Diego County and Southern California to have this state-of-the-art digital imaging system in use. For more information and to learn how you can be involved, please visitwww.tricityhospitalfoundation.org.

Tri-City Medical Center … Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388 bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.