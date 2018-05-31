Tri-City Hospital Foundation Named Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th Senate District 

The California Association of Nonprofits Celebrates Third Annual California Nonprofits Day Honoring Nonprofits of The Year

OCEANSIDE, CA– (May 29, 2018) — Tri-City Hospital Foundation has been named the 2018 Nonprofit of the Year for the 36th Senate District, by Senator Patricia Bates. This is the first time Tri-City Hospital Foundation has been recognized for this award.

In partnership with the California Legislature, the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits) will host a special celebration in Sacramento at the third annual California Nonprofits Day on June 6, 2018. The event will celebrate Tri-City Hospital Foundation and other organizations selected by their local legislators as Nonprofit of the Year for their efforts and positive impacts in their district community. Tri-City Hospital Foundation will be honored for their commitment and support of exceptional local healthcare.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be named a Nonprofit of the Year. It’s great to know that the impact the Foundation has had on our community caught the attention of Senator Bates,” said Glen Newhart, president of Tri-City Hospital Foundation. “We’re very grateful for our generous donors and volunteers that make it possible for our dedicated team to change the lives of so many in our community.”

The first California Nonprofits Day was held on June 22, 2016 and last year 96 organizations were recognized by their district legislators. CalNonprofits is a statewide membership organization that brings California’s nonprofit community together by working with the legislature, government agencies, philanthropy and the public to advocate for the communities served throughout the state.

About Tri-City Hospital Foundation.. Tri-City Hospital Foundation is celebrating more than 50 years as a link between the community and the hospital. Since its inception, donors have provided millions of dollars in grants to Tri-City Medical Center. Many of the hospital’s most mission-critical facilities have been supported in whole or part by Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s initiatives and community donors. Most recently Tri-City Hospital Foundation helped bring SonoCiné, a radiation free, secondary breast cancer screening tool that can find breast cancers as small as 5 mm or a lentil to Tri-City Medical Center. For more information and to learn how you can make a difference, visit www.tricityhospitalfoundation.org.