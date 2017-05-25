Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary Awards $102,000 in Scholarships

“Our Auxiliary volunteers come from all areas of our community and we are pleased to be able to support and encourage students in our community with these scholarships,” says Connie Jones, chair of the scholarship committee and past president of the Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary. “We thank our many private donors who also greatly believe in higher education and who want to see these students become the next generation of nurses, healthcare professionals, or leaders in their chosen fields.”

The impact and effectiveness of the Auxiliary’s scholarship program has led to a steady increase in private donations to support the program.

“Thanks to a generous scholarship from Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary, my dream of graduating from Mira Costa’s RN program is moving forward,” says Becca Huff, one of this year’s scholarship recipients. “As a single mom, receiving such a prestigious scholarship will help reduce my financial burdens and has inspired me to help others by giving back to the community.”

Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee which reviews and ranks each application. To learn more about and apply for volunteer and donation opportunities, contact the Volunteer office at (760) 940-3125 or via the website at www.tricityhospitalvolunteers. org.