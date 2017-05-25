Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary Awards $102,000 in Scholarships
By Editor / May 25, 2017 /
|
|
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (May 23, 2017)—For the 45th consecutive year, Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary awarded scholarships to North County students in support of their pursuit of higher education. At an event on May 4, the Auxiliary awarded 122 scholarships totaling $102,000, setting Auxiliary single-year records for most scholarships and highest total amount given out.
Since 1973, the volunteer services arm of Tri-City Medical Center
has awarded scholarships totaling $952,900. Of the 122 scholarships awarded this year, 100 scholarships went to North County nursing students at California State University San Marcos, Mira Costa College and Palomar College; 18 were granted to high school graduating students who are also involved in the hospital’s Junior Volunteers program; and four more were given to college student hospital volunteers pursuing a career in the health field.
|
|
Tri-City Medical Center’s outstanding volunteer unit sets personal record for helping community members follow their dream
|
|
“The Auxiliary truly differentiates Tri-City from other healthcare entities,” says Steve Dietlin, CEO of Tri- City Medical Center. “The work they do at Tri- City is the definition of community commitment and they are an integral part of our mission statement – To Advance the Health and Wellness of the Community We Serve.”
Many recipients return as employees after graduation to contribute to the exceptional level of care and service at Tri-City Medical Center.
|
|
|
“Our Auxiliary volunteers come from all areas of our community and we are pleased to be able to support and encourage students in our community with these scholarships,” says Connie Jones, chair of the scholarship committee and past president of the Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary. “We thank our many private donors who also greatly believe in higher education and who want to see these students become the next generation of nurses, healthcare professionals, or leaders in their chosen fields.”
The impact and effectiveness of the Auxiliary’s scholarship program has led to a steady increase in private donations to support the program.
“Thanks to a generous scholarship from Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary, my dream of graduating from Mira Costa’s RN program is moving forward,” says Becca Huff, one of this year’s scholarship recipients. “As a single mom, receiving such a prestigious scholarship will help reduce my financial burdens and has inspired me to help others by giving back to the community.”
Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee which reviews and ranks each application. To learn more about and apply for volunteer and donation opportunities, contact the Volunteer office at (760) 940-3125 or via the website at www.tricityhospitalvolunteers.org.
|
|
About Tri-City Medical Center
Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388-bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org
.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!