Tri-City Healthcare District Board to Consider MOU with County for New Psychiatric Health Facility

Consideration of 16-bed inpatient facility to be located at Tri-City Medical Center

OCEANSIDE, CA (August, 2019) – The Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors will hold a special board of directors meeting on Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to consider approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the County of San Diego to pursue development of a new 16-bed psychiatric health facility at Tri-City Medical Center.

The meeting will be held at Tri-City Medical Center in the Assembly Rooms (lower floor) at 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside and is open to the public.

When:​ Thurs., Aug. 29, 2019 – 5:30 p.m.Where:​ Tri-City Medical Center, Assembly Rooms, 4002 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056

