Tri-City Healthcare District Awards $300,000 in Community Grants

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (July 5, 2017) – The Tri-City Healthcare District has long been committed to improving the health and wellbeing of those in the community. On June 29, through its community grants program, the district awarded 16 local non-profit organizations with $300,000 in funding ranging from $5,000 to $45,000 each.

The healthcare district’s Board of Directors allocated the funds for healthcare projects run by non-profit agencies located in or serving the citizens of Carlsbad, Oceanside, and Vista and that address the healthcare district’s priority issues: access to healthcare, health conditions related to lifestyle and mental health.