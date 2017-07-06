Loading...
Tri-City Healthcare District Awards $300,000 in Community Grants

16 local non-profits receive grants from the district’s Community Health Alliance Committee
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (July 5, 2017) – The Tri-City Healthcare District has long been committed to improving the health and wellbeing of those in the community. On June 29, through its community grants program, the district awarded 16 local non-profit organizations with $300,000 in funding ranging from $5,000 to $45,000 each.
The healthcare district’s Board of Directors allocated the funds for healthcare projects run by non-profit agencies located in or serving the citizens of Carlsbad, Oceanside, and Vista and that address the healthcare district’s priority issues: access to healthcare, health conditions related to lifestyle and mental health.
This year’s funded programs range from mental health services for children and teens to hospice and bereavement care.
“We are proud to support these non-profits and partner with them on programs that help improve the community’s health and wellbeing. We look forward to seeing the great work they do throughout the year,” said Julie Nygaard, Chair of the Community Healthcare Alliance Committee and Tri-City Healthcare District Director.

The following 16 non-profits were selected for funding with grants ranging from $5,000 to $45,000:

Alzheimer’s San Diego
Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad
Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside
Boys & Girls Club of Vista
Cal State San Marcos Foundation
Casa de Amparo
Coastal Roots Farm
Emilio Nares Foundation
Hospice of the North Coast
Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank
Miracle Babies
North County Lifeline
Solutions for Change
The Brother Benno Foundation
The Elizabeth Hospice Foundation
Women’s Resource Center

For more on the Community Healthcare Alliance Committee (CHAC), visit www.tricitymed.org/about-us/community-grants.
About Tri-City Medical Center
Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388-bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.
