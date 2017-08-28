Tri-City Christian Girls Volleyball Will Compete In The Pacific League This Year

This season will be competing in the Pacific League. This is a new league for our volleyball program. Until this season we have been competing in the Coastal League.

This year we have 12 players on the Varsity roster that consists of 5 Seniors, 2 Juniors, 4 Sophomores and 1 Freshman. Our two highlight Seniors this year are:

Seniors are Joni Schulz, Taylor Beasley, Leah Vanderheiden, Jordan Heatherly, and Rachel Lorson.

Varsity returner, Joni Schulz is going to be a strong force for us this year. She is a 6-rotation Middle Blocker for us. One of the most powerful and effective hitters and blockers at the net, and one of the most consistent passers on the court.

Varsity returner, Taylor Beasley. This is Taylor’s fourth year on the Varsity team at Tri-City. She is scrappy on defense and smart with her attack. She is a 6-rotation Outside Hitter, which means that she rarely comes off the court. She is our most consistent players and provides effective team on and off the court.

Leah Vanderheiden, Rachel Lorson, and Jordan Heatherly are new to this Varsity squad this year. Each were starters on our very successful Junior Varsity season last year. Leah will be playing Middle Blocker for us this year and Rachel Lorson is a smart 6-rotation Outside Hitter and Jordan Heatherly plays Opposite and has one of the highest touches of the team.

Junior Natalie Piester, is the tallest player on our team. During our match against Vista High School on Tuesday, August 15th she had 1 solo block and 5 block assists! Although new to the Varsity team, Natalie is going to make a big impact at the net this year! Junior Grace Elmore will be playing Libero this year. Grace played OH hitter for the JV squad last season and we look forward to using her back court skills this year to help improve our defense.

We have four Sophmor’s on this years Varsity squd. McKenzie Severson is a returning Varsity Middle Blocker. McKenize has developed a very strong presence at the net as well as improved her back-court game. McKenzie is a 6-rotaion Middle Blocker for us, which means that she is just as effective passing and digging as she is hitting and blocking. Emma Galloway is also a returning Varsity player. This season she will be running a 5-1 offense which means that she will be leading our entire offense. Emma is a smart and very athletic setter. Sophomore’s Cabella Johnston and Mika Letuligasenoa were both starters on the JV squad last season. Cabella brings her fire and focus to the Middle Blocker position this season and Mika will have multiple roles on the team this year: she will be a Defensive Specialist, Libero and Setter.

Kelly Fritzsch is a Freshman and will be playing Outside Hitter for us this season. We have asked Kelly to make the switch from Middle Blocker to Outside Hitter because of her athleticism, speed and ball control. She has a lot of raw and natural talent and is going to be a remarkable player for Tri-City for the next four years.

Three words I would use to describe this team this season are: tenacious, athletic and talented. This team does not give up. They are driven and they push themselves and each other to become better each practice and support each other through every point of a match. It is a pleasure to coach this remarkable group of young ladies this season. The TCCS coaching staff, Lisa Chappell, Kami Dickerson and Kevin Moore each bring a unique and important perspective and style that will help to create an overall winning season on and off the court.