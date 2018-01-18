Tri-City Christian Boys Varsity Soccer Team Officially Begins Season

Jordan Comma and Joshua Citron drive second half comeback effort with three goals

El Cajon, California – January 16th, 2018 – The Tri-City Christian’s Boys Varsity Soccer Team traveled south to play one of their league rivals, Foothills Christian, in their first official match of the season last Tuesday at Grossmount Middle College in El Cajon. The team got off to a slow start as Foothills scored two goals in the first period to take a commanding lead at halftime, “we did not have our best start” said, Aaron McElderry, coach of the Eagles, “the team started off flat, but seemed to improve over the first period, so I emphasized the key areas we needed to work on during the halftime break and asked them to step it up in the second period.” With a two-goal deficit, but still within reach, the team came out more aggressively when the second half began, creating some strong goal scoring opportunities. Foothills fought back and took advantage of a few Tri-City errors, opening the door to two more goals, and allowing them to build a sizable lead going into the final 14 minutes of the second period. That is when Jordan Comma took advantage of a Foothills defensive mistake, stealing the ball away from his opponents and winning a head-to-head battle with the goal keeper, by slotting in a beautiful shot to get the Eagles on the scoreboard late in the final period. “I have had a feeling that these players possess the perseverance to be a second half team, but nothing could prepare me for what happened next,” said McElderry.

Within minutes of scoring, Cal Martoccia brought the ball down towards the right corner of the field and threaded an exceptional pass into the center of the goal, finding freshman Joshua Citron in front of the net. With a defender on his left and the Foothill’s goal keeper facing him, Citron immediately connected with the ball, hitting a left-footed shot to the right-hand corner of the goal, beating the goal keeper and notching Tri-City’s second score of the match literally minutes after Comma’s first goal. “I knew I had to trust my left foot and place it into the corner,” said Citron. Indeed, if the shot was any further to the right it would have hit the inside of the post, giving the Foothill’s keeper little chance of making a save. Knowing that there were just minutes left in the match Citron followed his shot into the net, picked up the ball and sprinted to the center line, so as to prevent Foothills from wasting any time getting the ball up field for the subsequent kick-off.

With the score now at 2 – 4 the Eagles pushed even harder to leverage the momentum they had created, and a few minutes later their goal keeper, Adrian Pelser, blasted the ball up-field from the upper portion of the 18-yard box. A Foothills defender attempted to control the ball, but lost it to Comma, who rocketed past him and headed straight for the goal. The only Foothills’ defender remaining was torn between trying to stop Comma or defend against a potential pass from Comma to Levi Warner, who was positioned well for a shot. The defender’s hesitation allowed Jordan enough time to set-up a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box that exploded along the ground all the way past the diving goal keeper and into the lower left-hand corner of the goal, leaving the Foothills team shaken and hanging onto their lead by the thinnest of threads. Warner grabbed the ball from the net and sprinted back to the halfway line to set it in place for his opponents. Foothills, realizing the pendulum had swung in a big way, decided to take few minutes off the clock by making a multi-minute substitution, slowly subbing out their goal keeper.

After the kick-off, Tri-City again dominated, keeping the ball on their opponent’s half the remainder of the period as the Eagles connected passes and took numerous shot opportunities. “It was not a question of if we would score again,” said Coach McElderry, “as it was only a matter of time, but time was the one thing we were running short on.” Tri-city played with all heart as shot after shot, play after play, they pounded their opponents relentlessly while Foothills tried to hold back the onslaught. As the final whistle blew, the Eagles would find themselves losing the match 3 – 4, but gaining much more confidence as a team. Confidence that will be tapped throughout the rest of the season. “We may have lost the match, but the players really learned some valuable lessons and, most importantly, realized that when they give it their all and focus on teamwork, a lot can be accomplished in a short period of time,” said McElderry, “we scored 3 goals in less than 10 minutes, just think of how many goals could be scored if we played this way for an entire match,” he concluded, “we’ll get there, this team can do it.”