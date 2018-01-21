Tri-City Christian Boys Varsity Soccer Team Notches Win Against Pacifica

Jordan Comma, Matthew Citron, and Cal Martoccia combine for comeback victory

Vista, California – January 2018 – The Tri-City Christian’s Boys Varsity Soccer Team hosted Santa Monica’s Pacifica Christian Friday evening in what would be one of the most thrilling games in the history of Tri-City Sports. The Seawolves would surprise their opponents one more time with a quick fast break and shot that slipped through the fingers of Eagle goalkeeper, Adrian Pelser, providing Pacifica with a comfortable two goal lead going into the halftime break.

It began about seven minutes into the period when freshman Joshua Citron made a beautiful one-touch cross to senior Jordan Comma. Although Comma was being marked by two defenders, he was able to hit the cross from Citron first-time on the volley past the Pacifica keeper to officially begin the comeback that was to unfold. As the game continued, Tri-City played a beautiful match consisting of one and two-touch passing, consistent communication, determination, and high intensity effort. With about 22 minutes left in the period the Seawolves would commit a foul a several yards outside of their own 18-yard box.

Matthew Citron would take the bait and went the other way placing his shot into the upper left-hand portion of the goal, taking the opposing goalkeeper by surprise as the net ripped, leveling the game score with plenty of time for either team to take the lead but the game was tied at 2-2.

The Eagles continued to push forward for the win and with literally seconds left in the match, junior Josh Brown would make a perfect chip up the middle of the field. The ball then took a bounce off the pitch to find sophomore Cal Martoccia, who flicked it off his forehead and over the Pacifica keeper who had came out of the goal to try and disrupt the play gave the Eagles a 3-2 lead.