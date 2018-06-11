Tri City Christian and San Pasqual Win Their Respective Baseball Titles

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Monday, June 11, 2018….In a Division V Boys CIF Section Baseball Title that was played at the University of California at San Diego, the Golden Eagles from San Pasqual High School improved their record to 22-11 on the season as they scored 1 run in the 1st, 1 run in the third, 4 in the 4th, 5th and 6th as they defeated the Trojans from Castle Park at 19-14 from Chula Vista by a 14-3 score.

Jude Kaup was the winner for the Eagles as he pitched 6 innings gave up 6 hits 3 runs 3 earned 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

For the Division V title, the Eagles of Tri City Christian with 2 runs in the 1st, 1 in the second, 5 runs in the fourth and 3 in the 6th as they defeated the Red Hawks of Mountain Empire by a 11-1 score.

Chris Doyle is the winner for The Eagles of Tri City Christian at 19-12 as he pitched 5 innings gave up 1 hit 1 run 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.