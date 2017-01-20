Tree down on Riviera Drive Vista

At 12:42 pm on January 20, 2017 Vista Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a tree down in the 1900 block of Riviera Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a tree down across the road. In addition to damaging a home the tree also took down cable and electrical wires as well as causing damage to a vehicle. There were no injuries to civilians. The home sustained damage to the roof and Riviera Drive remains blocked. The CHP is assisting and crews are on scene to remove the tree from the road once SDGE secures the power lines that are in the tree.