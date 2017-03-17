The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista sponsors Treasure Chest of Books in 8 schools in Vista. The Treasure Chest is made by Jerry Black and the books are supplied by the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista. The Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista has been donating Treasure Chests and books for the past 20 years. Pete McHugh is Chairperson of this project with a budget of $1,500. The original supply of books was donated to La Fuente Dual Language Academy by “Captain Book” of the Encinitas Kiwanis Club. When a child does something good they are rewarded by choosing a book for their own to take home.
Treasure Chest at La Fuente
Published: March 17, 2017
By: Editor
- Last Modified: March 16, 2017 @ 11:12 pm
Local
Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista, La Fuente Dual Language Academy