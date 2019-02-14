Travels With TR – Our African Adventure – Part 4

Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Walvis Bay, Namibia

TR Robertson — With our ship leaving in the late evening, we continued our southern journey along the coast heading back toward Cape Town arriving in Port Elizabeth and then a two day journey heading north toward the third country we would visit on this trip, the country of Namibia.

We arrived in Port Elizabeth mid-morning. Port Elizabeth is known as “The Friendly City” and “The Windy City”. It was a bit windy upon arrival. This large city was founded in 1820 by the British. It is situated on the largest bay in Africa, so big the bay is divided into different regions with different names. The largest part of the bay is referred to as Nelson Mandela Bay where Port Elizabeth is located. There are an estimated 30,000 bottle nosed dolphins in the bay and a small island in the bay that serves as a home to Black African Penguins. This city is a major port city and supports a population of around 1.3 million people. There are a number of historic buildings in the town, such as Fort Frederick, first settled in 1799. The industrial harbor ships tons of iron ore to China and Japan. Other major industries in the city include a Volkswagen plant, sea salt plants and a plant that makes car engines for Ford Motor Company. The city was on a water rationing program as it was going thru a two year drought.

There were a number of tours offered off of the boat and a chance for people to visit places like the South African Air Museum, Fort Frederick, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum, Kragga Kamma Game Park and Addo Elephant National Park. Many on the cruise toured Addo where over 350 elephants and other animals exist. The tour we chose was a tour to the Private Game Reserve Pumba. Pumba, which means wart hog, opened in 2006 and is the largest of the game reserves we visited. They have what is called the Big 5, visitors hope to see when they visit. The Big 5 includes lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and Cape buffalo. The hardest to see in the wild or in reserves are the leopards. Pumba was a bit of a drive from the dock, but we were able to see a lot of the country side. We also passed by the salt beds and production plants the city is known for. Arriving at Pumba, we were warmly greeted, welcomed with drinks and appetizers, assigned open-air vehicles to board and then off for viewing more animals. Out first sighting was a small bull elephant, eating the thorny acacia trees. At the visitor’s center, we were given booklets with a list of the animals we might see and a chance to check them off as they were spotted. The list of birds covered 4 pages. A little ominous was a one page list of 18 snakes that are in the reserve, including the Spitting Cobra and the Night Adder, extremely poisonous snakes. This is why we stay in the vehicle. The two hour bumpy venture into the park allowed us to see two types of wildebeest, Kudu, Nyala, Impala, warthogs, giraffe, bushbuck, Eland and lion and white lion. We were shown a local waterhole where we saw a giraffe preparing to drink as he was watched by several hippos. Pumba had a beautiful overnight small hotel and spa where guests can possibly see animals that are more nocturnal that live in the reserve, like African porcupines and cheetahs. The park has assisted in the preservation and rehabilitation of endangered white lions and leopards, as well as a number of other animals. They also support a program to employ a number of locals as well as a program to train orphaned or vulnerable youngsters. Our tour included an incredible lunch and we got a chance to try impala stew, which was quite tasty.

As we left Port Elizabeth, we were in for two days at sea, which was a little bouncy for some, as we passed around Cape Hope on our way to Walvis Bay, Namibia. Being at sea is a good time for down time, lots of reading, taking in some of the activities offered by the ship (Team trivia was a popular event), and eating whatever and whenever you wanted.

The Republic of Namibia has a populations of around 2.6 million. The country has 12 recognized languages within the ethnic groups. These groups ranges from hunter-gather tribes to farmers to town dwellers. German is spoken by many of the town people. The history of some of the indigenous people stretches back over 100,000 years. Life expectancy is 64 years of age. There is a large mining industry, mining diamonds, gold, uranium and more. Eco-tourism and sport hunting is popular in the country. One dominate feature of Namibia is the Namib Desert, considered the oldest desert in the world. Namib means “place of nothing”. The desert covers 31,000 sq. miles, stretches 1,200 miles and is 120 miles wide. The sand dunes are huge and the desert has a number of plants that can only be found in Namibia and surrounding countries on the edge of the Namib Desert. Namibia has the least rainfall of sub-Saharan Africa. Namibia also has Etosha National Park and is involved in a Black Rhino conservation program along with Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe with around 5,500 Black Rhinos now existing in this area.

Our ship docked in Walvis Bay, which means “Whale Bay”. This port city of 85,000 was founded in 1487 by Portuguese explorer Bartolomeu Dias. The port city and bay has a large seal colony, bottlenose dolphins, pelicans, cormorants, petrels, gannets, oystercatchers and flamingos. One of the main reasons people come to Namibia is to experience the activities offered and centered around the sand dunes. Many took tours to experience dune buggy riding. Our tour off the boat took us to the seaside resort of Swakopmund, to see this quaint, former colonial city, then taking in the largest sand dune in the Namib Desert. The town had a strong German influence. Swakopmund was a very clean, stylish city. We were taken to the Kristall Gallerie where we saw the largest crystal formation ever taken out of a mine, we then made a quick stop in the small Swakopmund Museum, located next to a very nice beach walk and beach area. A short amount of time was given to walk around and I was able to sample a very nice Namibian craft beer called Bone Crusher. We boarded our bus and drove for a short ride out of town to a huge sand dune, 7 km from town, hence the name Dune #7. Dune #7 is 1,256 feet tall. There were people who were climbing the dune from our ground location and many walking to the edge for a slow ascent on the side of the dune. While on the tour we were told about the unique Welwitschia plant, the national plant of Namibia, referred to as a living fossil, with roots that can go over 90 feet into the sand. Also in the sand dunes can be found the Nara plant that grows on top of the dunes and assists in building the sand dunes. It also produces melons the indigenous people eat. Another unique desert plant is the Quiver Tree, the National Tree of Namibia, actually a large aloe, the Halfmens tree and the Baobab Tree, called the Tree of Life as it is used by animals and humans alike for a multitude of things. Back on the bus, we drove to see pink flamingos, unfortunately the tide was out, so the flamingos were not in abundance, but when the tide is in, hundreds of flamingos could be found in this part of the bay.

Our short time in Namibia was over as we boarded the ship to set sail for another day at sea, then arrival back to Cape Town and more adventures before our departure of South Africa. Part V will also tell you about the significance of Nelson Mandela to South Africa and the world.