Travels With TR – Food & Wine Tour of Sicily and Southern Italy – Part V

On to the Amalfi Coast and Naples

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — We left Benevento on Day 11 and began our bus drive through Campania heading into the province of Avellino and the territory of Irpinia. Many of the villages and towns had gone through over 20 years of reconstruction from 1980 to 2000, due to a devastating earthquake, and most had made a miraculous recovery. We were headed into a mountainous region and the home of over 100 wineries. We passed by hillside towns and villages, home to over 200 monasteries and abbeys located high on the hills. The winery we would be visiting is the Feudi di San Gregorio winery. The outside structure and garden area was designed and built by Japanese architect Hikaru Mori, construction begun in 2001.

The winery is located at around 1,500 feet, receives 300 days of rain or moisture, including snow in the winter. It covers over 740 acres and as you looked down across the valley we were told these acres are divided into 890 plots where the different grapes are divided among the plots. There are 40 different labels produced at the winery and they bottle 4 million bottles a year. The wine is produced in 2,000 French Oak barrels and 400 large stainless steel tanks. Also produced at the winery is their own sheep (pecorino) cheese. We visited part of the rose garden, growing on top of the wine cellars. Eighty different types of roses were growing here. In the wine cellar, we were given a tour of the different stages the wine process went through. We also walked through a long entrance into the cellar designed to look like tree trunks holding up the entrance way. For the wine tasting, we were divided into groups of 6-8 at tables and were led through a wine tasting including a variety of meats and cheeses.

After a delicious light lunch and wine it was back on the bus and a ride to Salerno and our hotel, located just above Salerno, in the last village on the southernmost part of the Amalfi coast, Vietri sul Mare. Salerno is a large port city and famous as the location of the Allied invasion of Italy in WW II, 1943, following the invasion of Sicily. After the successful invasion of Sicily, the Allied forces would plan and launch D-Day, followed by the invasion of Italy, then a further invasion of Italy at Anzio, all leading to the end of WW II in Europe. Our hotel was a beautiful hotel located on the cliffs above Salerno. We took an elevator down several floors to an area used for meetings, dinners and a beautiful bar and outdoor patio area looking out over the cliffs. From here we took another elevator down to our floor where our room was located. Each of the rooms had a nice sized patio that looked out over Salerno and the beginning of the Amalfi Coast. The hotel was named Lloyd”s Baia Hotel. One thing we began to realize, which we would see later in the trip once we stayed at Positano on the Amalfi Coast, traffic on the narrow two lane roads of the Amalfi Coast is treacherous. Motorcycles zoom in and around cars, taking great risks and cars tended to basically park and drive as they wanted. We walked a short distance later in the day to the small town of Vietri to eat and shop and began to see firsthand the crazy driving the Italians allowed here.

After a restful night in the hotel, we awoke for Day 12, had another breakfast with an amazing array of selections to eat, and boarded our bus, this time headed first to a Mozzarella Farm and then to Paestum, a Greek and Roman ruin site. We passed by fields growing red pear shaped tomatoes, used in making sauces and passed fields of artichokes. The Mozzarella Farm was called Tenutu Vannulo, located not far from Salerno. The Farm had display rooms showing how the Mozzarella was processed, an amazing leather shop, a large gift shop, a restaurant and a number of antique farming equipment on display. The farm is home to 650 water buffalo, raised by herders from India. These animals are treated with kid gloves. During part of the day the animals listen to Mozart, played in speakers in their large holding areas. The buffalo go through a rotational process through every step. If they are not in the milking area and holding areas they are in fields at the large farm. What is most amazing is these animals know what is expected of them every step of the way. They wait in lines waiting to go to automatic milking machines. They are trained when to go to the feeding areas, when to go to the areas where they get misting showers, and line up to get massages from an automatic massaging machine. It is incredible the treatment these animals get so they live a stress free life to get the milk that will become buffalo mozzarella. After the tour we were taken to a beautiful outdoor area where we were served a light lunch of caprice salad with the mozzarella, salad with tomatoes and an incredible yogurt called Budino Cioccalato Bianco. We were also able to get a dessert of gelato.

After lunch, back on the bus and a drive toward the coast to visit a beautiful set of ancient ruins over 2,000 years old, Paestum. The name of the city is a Roman name, the third name this city has held. The complex was first built by the Greeks in 600 B.C. The large set of temples once had a wall surrounding the area, the walls were once 16 feet wide and 23 feet tall. The first temple we went to was called the Northern Sanctuary, built by the Greeks, dedicated to Athena. The larger Southern Temple was built in 450 B.C., dedicated to Neptune. Shortly after 1 A.D. these temples were taken over by the Roman Empire and modifications were made to the temples and other structures. One of the additions the Romans made was the construction of an amphitheater for gladiatorial battles. They made minor modifications to the large temples as the Roman and Greek gods were similar with just name changes. Archaeologists are still trying to figure out why the temples were abandoned between the 7th & 9th century. We spent about 2 hours at the site, visiting the museum, which contained beautifully painted walls from their burial sites, before heading back to Vietri. Dinner that night was in a restaurant just outside of the city of Vietri, another traditional meal consisting of sardines, pasta, fish and veal scaloppini. We arrived via our bus and the skill of the bus driver on these narrow roads was absolutely amazing. This was the final day for several in our group. Most had extended for the trip to Naples and Herculaneum.

Day 13 and a short ride to Naples (Napoli) took us on the freeway past what was left of Mt. Vesuvius. Vesuvius erupted in 79 A.D. completely covering 4 Roman cities surrounding the volcano. The eruption was one of the largest the Earth has seen in recorded history. The last big eruption of Vesuvius was in 1944. Naples was founded by the Greeks around 700 B.C. The population of Naples is around 1.5 million and it sits on the edge of the Bay of Naples. It is has a large port that was once the starting point for many of the early explorers as they headed out in search of new lands and riches. There is a large castle sitting on one of the hills overlooking the port. Naples suffered great destruction in 1943 when the Allied bombers continually bombed the city for weeks on end. We had arrived on the beginning of the Miracle of the Blood for the city’s patron San Gennaro. The blood is in vials in a solid state and three times a year it is said the blood turns to liquid. Believers crawl on their hands and knees for miles to the churches where the blood is kept. Thousands witness the event. We were told it was very crowded and a little risky to go to the area where the event was taking place. As we drove through city center it was pointed out that many of the buildings still remained in the “fascists” architectural style of Mussolini’s dream for the city, large granite block buildings. Many of the buildings are also built out of basalt lava stone. We arrived in Naples to our hotel, Grand Hotel Oriente. It was close to lunchtime, so after checking in our group walked a few blocks to a pizzeria to partake in delicious Napolitano Pizza (referred to as Margherita Pizza – named after Queen Margherita of Italy, although some dispute this). In the afternoon we took a walk through the older section of Naples, past numerous cathedrals and government buildings; such as the Church of New Jesus and Church of Old Jesus in Baroque style, the 13th century Church of St. Cliara built over a Roman bathhouse. Our guide took us to a large nativity scene display and were told the city is famous for nativity scenes at Christmas time. Several in our group purchased nativity scenes to take home. We were also told there were no Starbucks in Naples, but we did see McDonalds and Burger King. Our destination was the Sansevero Chapel Museum, resting place for the amazing marble carving called “The Veiled Christ”. The statue was carved in 1753 by Giuseppe San Martino and said to rival the beauty of Michelangelo’s “Pieta” in St. Peters Basilica. Raimondo di Sangro conceived of the museum in the 1740’s. It also has a vaulted ceiling painted in 1749 by Francesco Maria Russo. The statue is absolutely amazing, the marble looking like a cloth draped over the body of Jesus. A slight rain outside added to the solemnness of the experience.

Part VI will conclude the Sicily and Italy Trip as we visited the ancient city of Herculaneum then took a trip to the incredible coastal towns of the Amalfi Coast with our family and friends.