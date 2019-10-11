Travels With TR – Food & Wine Tour of Sicily and Southern Italy – Part IV

Adventures in Southern Italy Continue

TR Robertson

TR Robertson– As Day 9 of our Sicily and Italy trip began, we boarded our bus, leaving Matera, heading for the Campania Region and the town of Benevento. This region has amazing features many visitors don’t know much about as most tend to concentrate on the more well-known sites like Rome, Pizza, Pompeii, Florence, Milan, Venice, the Cinque Terre and the Amalfi Coast. The city of Cupa actually has one of the largest and most important amphitheaters for gladiator fights built before the Colosseum of Rome. This area is also famous for large fields of almonds, tobacco and olive groves. This is the territory of white wine and considered the Capital of European wines. As we drove thru the countryside it was pointed out that the large number of what we thought were abandoned farmhouses were actually used at various times during the year depending on harvest season for the crop being grown. We were also told that a number of foreign investors have been purchasing some of the abandoned farm houses, refurbishing them and using them for vacation homes.

Our first destination for the morning was Kresios, a Michelin star restaurant, where the group would be taking part in a cooking class and having lunch. Guseppie Iannotti is the chef of Kresios. They were awarded their star in 2011. The chef was not here today, he was actually in Spain helping another restaurant, but our group would be in capable hands with his Sous Chef Simon. Prior to the cooking class we were given a tour of the facility, including their million dollar wine cellar. The tour was conducted by the restaurants sommelier, Alfredo Buonanno, who was recently selected as the Best Sommelier in Italy. The restaurant was originally a large farm house and has been completely remodeled and ungraded, including revamping an original traditional wine cellar. The restaurant has 1,200 labels on stock, many of the wines running over $1,000 a bottle. Our group was escorted into the Iannotti Test Kitchen, where Simon and his assistants demonstrated making potato foam, meatballs and homemade pasta for ravioli. After more than an hour in the Test Kitchen, the group was lead upstairs to take part in a Michelin star lunch and sample several of their wines.

As we wrapped up an amazing morning at Kresios, we once again boarded our bus, this time headed to our hotel in Benevento, Hotel Villa Traiano. The city of Benevento is known for its Lombard architectural designs. The city dates back to the time of the Roman Empire and it has a number of Roman ruins that are main sites in the city. The huge Roman Trajan Arch, built in 114 AD, greets visitors as they head toward the main walking promenade. This city has survived several devastating earthquakes, one in 1688 and one in 1980. There is an impressive Roman theatre, built in 1 AD, not far from the city center. The Santa Sofia Church is a UNESCO site, built in 760 AD. The bell tower is built as a separate structure away from the church. Another beautiful building is the Cathedral Santa Maria Assunta, built in 1279. The Cloister, used by the monks and nuns, was constructed in the 1181 and it is said some of the columns of the courtyard were taken from a temple that worshiped the Egyptian god Isis. The courtyard provided a place for the monks and nuns to enjoy the outdoors and to grow fruits and vegetables. This Cloister is said to have one of the oldest nativity scenes ever constructed for display.

One interesting feature of Benevento is a reference to the city being the City of Witches. Rumors spread in the 13th century that witches performed rituals and rites in and around the city. It is even mentioned that this may run back to the time of the Romans with the Cult of Isis. What is known is that between 1400-1700 numerous women were persecuted and executed for witchcraft. Part of the folklore also surrounds rituals being practiced under walnut trees in the area. There is a liqueur, called Stega, which has a witch dancing under a walnut tree on their logo. The Benevento Calvio soccer club has a logo with a witch riding a broomstick. Our guide Linda called herself “The Traveling Witch”.

Day 10 of the trip found us heading out to the small town of San Marco dei Cavoti, where we would visit one of the numerous chocolate factories in this town. The town was formerly known for textiles, but chocolate is now their claim to fame. The factory we visited was Autore Chocolate, known for their cioccolate artigianale. As we put on our stylish hair nets, we were allowed to go inside this small, but prosperous, factory to watch the making of a variety of chocolates. The first taste we took was of the honey-sugar-almond crunchy treat called torrone. We were then able to sample a variety of the chocolate covered treats, both milk and dark flavors, with almonds or hazelnuts or pistachios. This also included sampling the Croccantino, originally a Christmas candy. It was all tasty and most on the tour purchased a number of different boxes of chocolate, as well as having some shipped home.

After getting our fill of chocolate, we were off to an unusual winery for wine tasting and lunch. This winery is called Janare La Guardiense. What makes this winery unusual is it is a co-op, originally started in 1960 by 1,000 farmers. It has grown into one of the biggest wineries in all of Southern Italy. We arrived during harvest season and were able to see the independent farmers bring in the grapes with tractors that were pulling trailers piled with both red and white grapes. These trailers were taken to a crushing machine, where the grapes were dumped in. After this process, they moved to machinery that would either separate stems or not, depending on the type of wine being made. This winery processes 15,000 metric tons of grapes a year, bottling over 5 ½ million bottles of wine. We were able to see both the French oak wooden wine barrels and the stainless steel barrels, where the wines would go through a final process before bottling. During harvest season, 50 employees run the self-automated machinery and bottling equipment and after harvesting season the number of employees drops to around 30. Our guide was one of the International Winemakers employed for the winery. Our lunch was prepared by ladies whose husbands worked in the winery. We had a traditional Italian lunch – appetizers, pasta, main meal and dessert – each paired with a particular wine. In the gift shop we found the wines extremely reasonably priced and there was a room with what looked like gas station pumps, but were actually different wines where you could fill up large plastic bottles to take with you.

After lunch, we drove Guardia San Framondi, the city our guide Linda’s family is from, to take a walk thru a classic Italian medieval hillside town. We visited San Sebastiano Martire, with a beautifully painted fresco ceiling painted by Paola de Mattels, rivaling the Sistine Chapel. This town was also devastated by the 1980 earthquake, but has had a miraculous recovery, in part due to House Hunters International television show. Numerous investors, especially from the U.S., have found Guardia and have purchased both “get-away” homes and permanent homes and as a result businesses have returned. The town also has a celebration every 7 years, dedicated to the Virgin Mary, where the entire town takes part in dressing in costumes and many take part in a celebration of purification involving flagellation. It is estimated over 1,500 people take part in this. The next celebration will be in 2024. We also visited the Santa Maria Assunta church, one of the churches where those taking part in the purification ceremony for the festival begin their procession. We wandered up and down narrow streets and alley ways, stepping back in time in this medieval city. We walked by a large home that looked across the valley, which was described as the Palace, completely empty and for sale for $100,000. The home had numerous rooms and did need major restoration, plumbing, electrical work, structural work and more – but for $100,000 you get a palace.

In Part V we head to Salerno and a stay at the furthermost most city of the Amalfi Coast – Vietri, to a Mozzarella farm, a winery designed by a Japanese architect, the magnificent ruins of Pasteum, on to Naples and a visit to Herculaneum ending with an extension to the Amalfi Coast to conclude our Sicily and Italy Food and Wine Tour.