Travels With TR – Favorite Memories from Japan and Japan in Pictures

TR Robertson ….Our trip to Japan was a fun filled, interesting and eye opening experience. These are a few of my favorite memories and at the end some of the standout Japanese food dishes you should try at some time in your life to experience Japanese cuisine. Following this is a slide show of pictures from the various cities and sites we took in.









































Photos by Carolyn Robertson

Heated Sci-fi toilets with built in deodorizers

Soft serve ice cream in delicious and bizarre flavors, especially creamia & red bean

The cleanliness of the cities, historical sites and shopping area

An amazing transportation system

Food on a stick – especially fried chicken, but squid and octopus interesting

The politeness of the Japanese people

The friendliness of the Japanese people

Bowing as a greeting

Being welcomed everywhere we went & every building we entered

Pedestrian only shopping market streets & the crowds

Variety of food available and hidden restaurants

The majesty and uniqueness of the temples and shrines

Beautiful flowers and the cherry blossoms on the trees

Every kind of electronic gadget you can imagine

Japanese business attire for men and women – predominately black suits and white shirts

Salads for breakfast as well as octopus balls

The love the Japanese people have for their history

Huge apartment buildings everywhere, all with balconies

The Japanese bullet train, smoothest & fastest ride I have ever been on

Feeding sacred deer

































Pictures by Carolyn Robertson

Some of the foods we tried – there is so much more we saw but didn’t taste

Okonomi – a vegetable/meat/seafood stuffed pancake/crepe

Shabu-Shabu – vegetables and meat cooked in a hot pot

Tempura – vegetables, meat and seafood

Yakitori – vegetables and meat grilled on skewers

Sushi – we had some incredible seafood sushi we made ourselves at a sushi restaurant

Takoyaki – dumplings filled with lots of different foods

Noodles – both cold and hot

Kobe beef burgers – didn’t try them but I bet they were good and expensive

Sashimi – ever kind of seafood you can imagine

Enjoy the picture slide show of our amazing two weeks in Japan.