Travels With TR – The Alaskan Adventure – Part V – The Inland Passage Continues & Home

TR Robertson …Leaving Juneau, The Sun was bound for the northern-most point in Alaska’s Inside Passage, Skagway. But, before we were to arrive in Skagway, the ship made its way to the Tracy Arm Fjord, to see how close we could get to the Sawyer Glacier. Tracy Arm Fjord is named after former Secretary of the Navy, Ben Tracy. At times, the cruise ships cannot get up Tracy Arm due to the large amounts of floating ice, calved off from Sawyer Glacier. These huge sections of ice can cause serious damage to ships. Remember the Titanic? The cruise ships from the different companies communicate with one another concerning different situations and what conditions are like in different sections of the Inside Passage. Evidently, they must have reported the fjord was passable part of the way to the glacier.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

As we made our way up Tracy Arm Fjord, we passed a cruise ship from another company exiting the fjord. There were large pieces of ice from the glacier, but our ship maneuvered careful down the fjord. Tracy Arm reminded me of what the fjords in Norway must be like. We sailed by 3,000 foot cliffs and numerous waterfalls. Misty rain fell and clouds covered part of the surrounding forests. At times the sides of the cliffs were less than ½ mile in width. We were told to be on the look-out for mountain goats and seals. A variety of birds could be seen on some of the ice flows. This fjord is 30 miles in length and part of the 653,179 acre Terror Wilderness. The closest we could get to the Sawyer Glacier was about a mile away. A massive ice flow was at the base of the glacier. The blue ice that floated by our ship was amazing in its color.

The Sun made its way back down the fjord and out to the Inland Passage waterway to continue the trip to Skagway. In the late 1800’s, Skagway was the gateway to the Klondike Gold fields. In 1900, Skagway became the first incorporated city in Alaska. It has a year round population of around 1,000, but in the summer months that number grows to over 2,000. Today, Skagway is one of the most popular cities to visit in the Inland Passage. Skagway comes from a Tlingit idiom referring to rough seas. The town is home to the Klondike Gold Rush National Historic Park and the White Pass and Yukon narrow gauge Railroad, which was built in 1898. The famous 33 mile Chilkoot Trail begins in the neighboring town of Dyea, where those seeking their fortune would begin and leads up and over the famous Golden Stairs, a ¼ mile climb gaining 1,000 feet in altitude, as fortune seekers made their way to the Yukon River. During the winter, this part of the trail can get over 200 inches of snow. Skagway remains open for most of the year, but many of the businesses close down in winter. Many of the bars in the town were once a combination bar/brothel. The Red Onion Saloon even has a brothel museum and boasts the motto, “Our business is your pleasure”. The Klondike Gold Rush in this part of Alaska was short lived, but Skagway survived. The city is comprised of 4 long streets – Alaska, Main, Broadway and State – each intersected by streets named numerically – 1st Ave thru 23rd Ave. The cruise ship docks at the dock next to State Street and a short walk takes you to 1st Ave.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

Many visitors to Skagway either take a train ride on the narrow gauge railroad to experience the beauty of this part of Alaska or they take the ferry to Haines. Haines is situated at the upper end of North America’s longest and deepest fjord, Lynn Canal and has a population of around 2,600 people. The Lynn Canal between Haines and Skagway can be very windy with rough water certain times of the year. Haines is 14 miles south of Skagway. The ferry ride to Haines takes 45 minutes, you can drive to Haines, but this would take about 2 hours or more. Haines originally was established to be the home of a Presbyterian mission in the late 1800’s and in the early 1900’s a permanent Army post was built, originally called Fort William H. Seward. The name Haines comes from a woman who raised funds to build the first church for the town. The fort would become a national historic site in 1972. We chose to take the ferry to Haines where we were picked up by bus, complete with colorful river guide, which would take us to waiting river rafts on the Chilkat River. For the next 3 hours we would float on the river to see the bald eagles that nested and hunted for salmon on the river. This was a calm raft trip with just a few ripples along the way. There was recently a move to build a large coal mining operation along the river, but local opposition and help from other agencies kept the mining operation out and made this part of the Chilkat River a bald eagle preserve. Also located in town was The American Bald Eagle Foundation. After our raft trip, a delicious picnic style lunch was waiting for us before we made our way back to Haines and the ferry ride back to Skagway. Back in town, we had a few hours before boarding to walk around, shop and visit the unique stores.

Our final stop in the Inland Passage was to one of my favorite Alaskan towns, Ketchikan. We were scheduled to take a float plane trip to a glacier, but inclement weather and high winds forced the cancellation of the trip. Ketchikan is located on Revillagigedo Island across from Prince of Wales Island. The name comes from a Tlingit word for creek. Ketchikan has a population of roughly 14,000 people and boasts the largest collection of totem poles in the world. Ketchikan began in the late 1800’s as a salmon saltery and several year’s later plans were established to open a cannery. The town grew and by 1900 Ketchikan was incorporated. The area around Creek Street became a series of bars and bordellos. This quaint area today is a popular tourist destination with many gift shops, galleries, and eateries lining the Ketchikan Creek as visitors wander the boardwalk built on pilings. Dolly’s House is at the end of the boardwalk, once the home of the city’s most famous madam. The area has also been designated a National Historic District. Close to this is the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center and the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show. Ketchikan has 4 berths for cruise ships and the day we were there, there were 4 cruise ships docked. Many people visit the Totem Heritage Center, established to preserve endangered 19th century totem poles of the Tlingit and Haida village sites. Ketchikan is an easy city to walk around and many ventured to walks like Married Men’s Trail. We grabbed a quick bite of clam chowder at Annabelle’s Keg & Chowder house, located in the Historic Gilmore Hotel. For more adventuresome types, about 40 miles south of Ketchikan is Misty Fjords and Tongass National Forest, called by some the Yosemite of the North. A glacially carved series of canals and inlets with walls over 3,000 feet tall are part of the 2.3 million acre Misty Fjords monument. The Tongass National Forest covers some 17 million acres making it the largest national forest in the U.S. Four hour cruises or 2 hour floatplane sightseeing trips are offered.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

Ketchikan was our final stop in the Inland Passage. From here we completed our Alaska adventure by arriving in Vancouver, Canada, where we left the ship for a cab ride to the Vancouver International Airport to fly home (after a quick stop in Seattle).

For those planning on traveling to Alaska, do your homework. Research the cities, what they have to offer and try to get brochures about all of the different amenities available. Weather can always be a problem, even in the summer months, so be flexible. If something gets cancelled, take time to wander around and find other options available. Cruising is a great way to see Alaska, especially the coastal towns, but take shore excursions opportunities offered to venture further into the Alaskan countryside. We added a 5 day extension to the front of our trip to take the Alaska Railroad to Denali, which gave us another opportunity to see a part of Alaska many miss out on seeing. Whatever you do, just keep traveling.