Travels With TR – The Alaskan Adventure Part IV – Alaska’s Inside Passage

TR Robertson

The majority of people who venture to Alaska these days do so by flying either to Seattle or Vancouver or making their way to Seward to catch one of the many cruise ships that go to various locations on the western coast of Alaska. More daring folks rent cars and drive the Alaskan Highway or take the Alaskan Railroad to the interior. If you have read Parts I-III of our Alaskan Adventure, you know we chose to do a little of both for this our second trip to Alaska. We experienced the beauty of the interior of Alaska by rail and now we enjoyed our second cruise up the Alaskan coast in the Inside Passage and returned to some of our favorite cities.

For this cruise, we are on the Norwegian Cruise ship The Sun. As it turns out, we have joined a group of friends who are here to enjoy the sounds of Jim Curry, his wife Ann, Diane Ireland along with Chris Nole, who perform the music of John Denver. Jim hosted several performances on the ship and on shore. Chris Nole is the former piano player for John Denver, who was with him the last few years of his life. Chris also performed several times on the cruise. More on Jim Curry and Chris Nole in another article. Jim Curry and his group will be performing in Solana Beach at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in November. Needless to say, hearing songs John Denver wrote about Alaska as we sailed by Alaskan sights was a very pleasant way to enjoy this cruise.

We left for the cruise from Seward, a town founded in 1903 and named after William Seward who bought Alaska for America from Russia in 1867. During the Alaska Gold Rush, Seward was the start of the Iditarod Trail which led into the northern gold fields. Before Anchorage, Seward was Alaska’s primary coastal city. In the port of Seward, many fishing boats take charters and tours into the coastal waters. Not far from Seward is Kenai Fjords National Park and nearly 40 glaciers that flow out of the Harding Icefield. Our stay in Seward was a quick one as we boarded The Sun and set sail later that evening.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

A day at sea would soon bring us to our first destination, the Hubbard Glacier. The Hubbard Glacier is a Tidewater/Mountain Glacier, named after Gardiner Hubbard, founder and 1st President of the National Geographic Society. Our ship pulled into Disenchantment Bay and was extremely close to the glacier. We were told the ice at the foot of the glacier is some 400 years old. The glacier itself is 76 miles long as it winds through valleys and hundreds of feet tall from the water’s edge. This is an advancing glacier and threatens to turn Russell Fjord, next to the glacier, into Russell Lake. While we were there the glacier put on quite a show cracking and exploding into the water in huge chucks with massive sprays of water visible. Make sure you look at the pictures attached with the story.

We stayed at the glacier for several hours, then set sail for our next stop, Icy Strait Point. Arriving the next day, we docked at the newly built 400’ floating dock. Icy Strait Point is owned by approximately 1,350 Alaska Natives with aboriginal ties to Hoonah, many of them Tlingit tribal members. Icy Strait Point is owned by Huna Totem Corporation and the only privately owned destination for the cruise ships in Alaska. Icy Strait Point is located on Chichagof Island, a short drive from the town of Hoonah which was first established in 1754. The original name of the town was Xunaa, meaning “protected from the North Wind”, but in 1901 the name was changed to Hoonah, which means “village by the cliff”. This tourist destination opened in 2004 and now some 70 cruise ships arrive during the summer season. In 2016 a brand new Visitors Adventure Center, Duck Point Smokehouse Restaurant, a docking facility for the cruise ships and what is said to be the “world’s longest zip line” was built. The Zip Rider is 5,330 feet long and begins at a 1,330 foot elevation as 6 zip lines take riders down at speeds reaching 60 mph for a 90 second trip. Before we toured this area we took a short walk into the forest area just behind the visitor’s center to get an idea of the types of trees and plants that grew in this part of Alaska. Returning from the nature walk and just past the zip lines, a very nice set of gift shops are put together in what once was the Hoonah Packing Company cannery. Built in the 1930’s, the salmon packing company has now been restored as a museum, series of gift shops and restaurant. While there we took a short shuttle ride to the town of Hoonah and a quick visit to a very quaint small Alaskan town. In the center of the town was a tall tree with a large nest with several bald eagle chicks still in the nest. The Tlingit Cultural Center was close by with various carved totem poles visible. We wandered around for a while, then returned to the Warehouse shops for shopping and the Cookhouse Restaurant for Fish and Chips. At the Duck Point Restaurant we were treated to Jim and Anne performing on the patio with their guitars and singing some of John Denver’s songs about Alaska. Boarding time came quickly for the ship and we were off again to another destination, next up the capital of Alaska, Juneau.

The last time we were in Juneau we flew in a floatplane to a glacier lake and Taku Lodge for an amazing salmon dinner cooked outdoors. This time we went with Jim Curry on a bus to the Mendenhall Glacier located about 12 miles out of Juneau. The capital of Juneau is unique in that it is surrounded by mountains and the 1,500 square mile Juneau ice fields and the only way to reach this city is by air or boat. No roads lead from the Alaskan interior to Juneau. The capital was named after gold prospector Joe Juneau, who was from Quebec, and is now the 2nd largest city in Alaska with some 32,000 residents. At one time there was consideration to move the capital to a more central location but the cost of moving the capital and building the necessary buildings and infra-structure was estimated in the billions, so the idea was scrapped. After our ship docked, we bordered a bus to drive down Glacier Highway, a short 12 mile trip, to Mendenhall Lake and Visitor Center and a walking visit to beautiful Nugget Falls, adjacent to Mendenhall Glacier. The glacier is named after Thomas Corwin Mendenhall, a noted physicist and meteorologist. The lake and glacier are in the Tongass National Forest, covering some 5,815 acres. The glacier is 13.6 miles long and has retreated in size some 1.75 miles since 1929, forming what is now Mendenhall Lake. There was a misty rain in the air, but we donned our parkas and walked the one mile trail from the visitor’s center to the base of Nugget Falls, which gave us an amazing closer view of the glacier. Our group spent several hours at the Falls and Glacier, then back on the bus for the short drive back to our ship to get underway to our next port of call, Skagway, but first a side trip down the Tracy Arm Fjord to Sawyer Glacier.

Part V of Travels With TR – The Alaskan Adventure, will take you to Sawyer Glacier, Skagway, Haines and our final stop in Alaska, Ketchikan, before docking in Vancouver, Canada, and flying home.