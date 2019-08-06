Travel With Us to Indulge In The Mayan Civilization!

Tierra Caliente Acadamy Of Arts – Mexihco: The Journey Continues Saturday, August 10 at 7:00 PM -$15 -$50

Through the magic of the theater and dance, we fast forward from the Mayan Civilization to the influence Spain and other European entities left on our music and traditions. We journey from the Southern part of Mexico (Campeche) to the North (Nuevo Leon) giving way to a “Fiesta del Pueblo”, the night before the news of the rise for the Land and Liberty – The Mexican Revolution.

“My mother was a Soldadera en la Revolucion, and in the middle of its triumphs and tragedies a love story was born, the beginning of MY Story”, Abuelita says. As the journey continues with the music and traditions of yesterday, we cultivate identity today and for the generations to come.

