TRAVEL BY TRAIN PROGRAM AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Please join us for a program about traveling by train with Oasis instructor Dennis Sullivan on Wednesday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Oceanside Public Library Foundation Room, 330 N. Coast Highway. Mr. Sullivan will speak about using trains to reach destinations between San Diego and all points north, including: Orange County, Los Angeles, and more. Dennis will share his comprehensive knowledge of routes, cost, and the different classes of service you can choose from. The lecture will also cover long distance Amtrak trains from L.A. to Seattle, Chicago, and New Orleans.

Sign up is required. Please register by calling the Library at 760-435-5600. The program is free and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. Oasis is a non-profit educational organization with a mission to enrich the lives of mature adults by engaging them in lifelong learning. For more information, please call 760-435-5600 or visit

www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org/.