Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) Seeking Crisis Team Manager

Job Announcement | Seeking Crisis Team Manager

Title: Crisis Team Manager – Salary: Approximately 25 hours/week, $15.00-$16.00/hour

How to Apply: Please send a cover letter and current resume to info@tipsandiego.org

Position Summary: Under the supervision of the Executive Director (ED), the Crisis Team Manager (CTM) has the overall responsibility to manage assigned territory or territories and volunteers. Below is a list of basic job duties to be followed by a CTM. There are additional responsibilities that are similar in nature that may be included.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Train, evaluate, supervise and retain volunteers.

Recruit volunteers using advertising, solicitation, attending presentations and community events.

Facilitate mandatory Continuing Education (CE) Meetings.

Coordinate and participate in the TIP Training Academies as referenced in the Academy Responsibility Breakdown Document.

Be prepared to be “on call” in case of a critical incident and be back up on the schedule if a volunteer is not available.

Sign up and complete one 12-hour on-call shift per month on the volunteer schedule. On call pay policy will apply if called out to a scene.

Act as a liaison with emergency responder partner agencies and other contracted agencies on an annual basis.

Serve as a reference and resource advocate for clients.

Assist in the coordination of fundraiser(s), the Volunteer Appreciation Event, and other events.

Maintain all statistical records.

Submit monthly activity report.

Attend and participate in scheduled staff meetings, trainings, TIP events.

Identify and resolve problems and complaints of volunteers, clients, public figures, partner agencies (etc) and notify ED of potential issue.

Respond to major critical incidents and communicate with the ED in the coordination of the critical incident.

Help identify volunteers interested in taking on leadership roles in TIP.

Delegate leadership roles to volunteers and provide support and monitoring of assigned roles.

Debrief volunteers and complete tasks with call reports within set time parameters.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Executive Director.

Full Job Description: https://www.tipsandiego.org/pdfs/CTM_Job_Description_9-25-18.pdf

The Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need. To accomplish that goal, TIPworks closely with local communities to establish emergency services volunteer programs. Highly-trained and screened citizen volunteers are called to emergency scenes to assist family members, witnesses, and other bystanders directly on-scene, during the investigation.