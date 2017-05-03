Transportation & Greenhouse Gases – Reducing Emissions with Renewable Utilities

Presentation by Peder Norby

Peder is a native San Diegan and 35 year resident of Carlsbad. He served as a San Diego County Planning Commissioner for nine years, recently serving as the Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that drafted the “Renewable Energy Master Plan” for the County of San Diego.

In 2007, Peder and his wife Julie, received the “Energy Excellence Award” from the Center for Sustainable Energy, for the construction of Herons’ House, their Net Zero Energy home.

Peder served as a field trial driver with BMW North America, from 2008 to 2014. The vehicles he drove were the development platforms for the BMWi brand.

Peder’s presentation will share his personal insights and lessons learned on reducing carbon intensity and why our utilities will play a key role in lowering emissions from the largest generator, the transportation sector.