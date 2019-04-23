Trail Clean Up With The Vista Conservancy

Vista, CA —TRAIL CLEANUP – the date of the actual cleanup was Tuesday, March 26, but with it being close to 30 days ago, you probably don’t want to mention the specific date, right?

And at 9am sharp on the morning of the cleanup, students, armed with clippers, rakes and shovels, broke into several smaller groups and worked their way along both sides of the creek, picking up trash, trimming overgrown branches, raking fallen leaves and dead brush, and removing any invasive plants they could find. A few brave volunteers even dropped into the creek to grab plastic water bottles, plastic bags and any other garbage, to prevent it from going any closer to our beaches. All the while, keeping a close eye out for patches of poison oak and poison ivy that intertwine with other plants along the floor of the property and wrap themselves around a number of tree trunks.

In the last days of March, 30 High School students from North Coast Church spent several days of their Spring Break volunteering throughout the North County. When most teenagers were at the beach, home playing video games or staring at their various digital devices, these kids were hard at work; clearing paths, picking up trash and visiting with residents at local retirement homes. One stop on their list of chosen volunteer projects, was The Vista Conservancy’s walking trail, which has become an annual event with the North Coast Church for many years now.

Located just off Vale Terrace Dr., near Brengle Terrace Park and the popular Moonlight Amphitheatre, the walking trail follows the Buena Vista Creek as it extends from Wildwood Park east to Brengle Terrace Park. (Trail alert: due to the current construction of 179 apartments at 751 E. Vista Wy, the trail currently ends where the construction begins. It will reopen sometime this summer)

By the end of the 4 hour event, the group of volunteers were able to fill an entire 40 yard sized dumpster. And yet, despite all of their hard work, there is still plenty of cleanup and trail maintenance to do. Thankfully for everyone at The Vista Conservancy who heavily relies on volunteer efforts to help maintain the trail throughout the year, North Coast is coming back for a second cleanup, scheduled for this Saturday, April 27th in celebration of Earth Day.Forty Jr. High students are expected, along with more than 25 additional North Coast members.

The Vista Conservancy would like to express their gratitude and thanks to their Corporate Partners who supported the cleanup: EDCO for the dumpster, Rocket John’s for the Porta Potty and of course, the High School students from North Coast Church.

For more information on The Vista Conservancy, the trail or about joining a future cleanup, go towww.thevistaconservancy.org or email info@thevistaconservancy.com