Vista, CA — The contractor for the Barnicles gas station on E. Vista Way will activate the new traffic signal for the station on May 2. The signal was constructed separately from the City and paid for under a contract between the gas station owner and the construction company.
Traffic Signal Activation at Barnicles
- Published: 40 mins ago on April 29, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: April 30, 2019 @ 12:12 am
- Filed Under: Local