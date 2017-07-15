Traffic Pursuit – Vista/San Marcos

On July 14, 2017, at 8:25 p.m., Vista deputies observed a suspicious vehicle on Buena Creek Road and believed it was possibly an unreported stolen car. The vehicle sped by deputies, tailgating the vehicle in front of it.

A traffic enforcement stop was initiated but the driver failed to yield and sped off eastbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue toward San Marcos. The suspect reached speeds of 100 mph during the two minute pursuit. The suspect collided with another vehicle occupied by a solo male driver at the intersection of Mission Road and Knoll Road in San Marcos, disabling both vehicles.

The suspect, Lauren Valenzuela (4/13/84), was taken into custody at the scene. Both Valenzuela and the other driver were taken to Palomar Hospital with minor injuries. Valenzuela was arrested for felony evading and felony evading resulting in injury. Traffic was shut down at the intersection while a traffic investigation was conducted.