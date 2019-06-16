Traffic Collision / DUI Arrest, San Marcos

SYNOPSIS: On June 15, 2019, at approximately 02:21 A.M., witnesses called 911 to report a Chevrolet pickup truck had fallen from the San Marcos City parking garage located near City Hall at 1 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos. San Marcos Fire Department, paramedics, and deputies arrived on scene where they located a pickup matching the description in the radio call on the second story of the parking structure. The pickup truck was entangled in the wire barrier cables that surround the parking structure and lodged atop an energized electrical transformer. The 24-year old male driver was seated behind the steering wheel of the pickup truck.

San Marcos Fire Department and paramedics secured the pickup truck to prevent it from falling to the ground and crushing the energized electrical transformer. The male driver was extricated from the back window of the damaged truck. The male driver was evaluated on scene by responding paramedics and determined to be uninjured. Alcohol was a factor in this collision. The male driver was arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of an alcoholic beverage.

San Diego Gas and Electric and the City of San Marcos Public Works remained on scene to remove the vehicle off of the electrical transformer.