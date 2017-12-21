Traditional Holiday Foods Served Around the World

TR Robertson…There are many, many customs around the world that surface at this time of year. None are more prevalent than traditional foods and drinks that appear during the holidays. Each country has unique dishes and some have very similar dishes served on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day and on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. Many families in the United States have recipes that have been passed down through the years or brought to the United States from other countries where families originated. This makes for delicious and interesting celebrations around the dinner table. Some of the foods go across cultural lines and are eaten regardless of where families live or where they have come from. For example, in the United States, the holiday season brings out egg nog, gingerbread, apple cider, Christmas cookies, fruit cake, fudge, candy canes and more, regardless of your family background.

Listed below are some dishes unique to countries around the world. This is just a small sampling of the countries food selections during the holidays, but will give you an idea of how different and how similar the countries are. These dishes appear either on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

During the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah potato latke with apple sauce and fried jelly donuts (Sufganiyot) are served.

Scotland – First Footing involves sharing shortbread, black buns and whiskey with neighbors.

England – mince pies, Christmas pudding, Beef Wellington, roasted chestnuts and mulled wine

Sicily – Baccala-salted cod fish and calamari

Germany, Poland, Scandinavia – eat herring at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s

Germany – Sauerkraut

Poland – Babka (sweet bread), cookies with honey & poppy seeds, a special meatless dinner with beet soup, boiled potatoes, herring with sour cream.

Greece – Melomakarona (honey soaked cookies)

Sweden – Saffron buns

Argentina – beans on New Year’s

Ukraine – Kutya (wheat, poppy seed, nuts & honey)

Brazil – turkey with colored rice or pork loin

Italy – Panettone (holiday bread), lentils, pork sausage with hoof

Portugal – fried bread with sugar

Peru – spiced hot chocolate, tamales, turkey

Austria and Philippines – roasted pig

Philippines – oxtail stew, flan, queso de bolo (cheese)

Korea – Kimchi (cabbage or cucumber), Dduk Gook (rice cake soup)

Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Hungary – pork at New Year’s (pigs never move backwards)

Vietnam – Bahn Chung (rice cake with pork and mung beans), crisp sushi rice cakes, pickled vegetables

Spain & Mexico – 1 grape at each stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve

Poland & Lithuania – serving a 12 dish Christmas Eve supper

Australia – on New Year’s Day a BBQ with steaks and sausages, Pavlova

New Zealand – Pavlova

In the United States a traditional Christmas dinner would include ham, turkey or lamb and yellow rice. On New Year’s in the U.S. there are certain foods you are supposed to serve on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to ensure a successful, happy, prosperous New Year. These include:

Leafy Greens – these symbolize prosperity (money)

Beans – symbolize coins

Long Noodles – represent long life – slurp one noodles all the way for more luck

Grains – rice or quinoa for abundance

Pomegranates – for prosperity

Figs – for fertility

Fish – for luck and prosperity (scales represent coins)

Corn Bread – golden color represents wealth

Round fruit – you should eat 12 different pieces on NY Day and in Europe 13 pieces

Ring shaped cakes – represent the full circle of life

In the South, where I grew up, you were to have a meal of pork (specifically a ham),

Black eyed peas and collard greens on New Year’s Day for luck all the year.

There are many more counties of the world I didn’t cover, with many more foods served during the holidays and even the countries I did mention that have many more foods that appear either during the Christmas or New Year’s holidays. But, you get the idea. There are many, many traditions people follow and many they mix together as their families grow.

Whatever your traditions are for the holidays, Happy Eating and I Hope Luck and Good Fortune will follow you through the New Year. We’re going to have ham, peas and greens to try and make this happen.