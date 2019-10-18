TradeCraft Farms: Grand Opening

Vista, CA — We are excited and proud to be the first legal medical marijuana dispensary to open its doors to the public, in Vista. The store officially opened on Saturday, October 12th and since then we have already made great relationships with the local community and are members of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. We hope you can make it to our official grand opening, tomorrow Friday, October 18th at noon. At the Grand Opening there will be a special ribbon cutting with the mayor, fire department, and local police, as well as Shelf Life Distribution educating the medical customers about the variety of brands and products they offer.

Please join us as we continue to make history!