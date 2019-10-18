Vista, CA — We are excited and proud to be the first legal medical marijuana dispensary to open its doors to the public, in Vista. The store officially opened on Saturday, October 12th and since then we have already made great relationships with the local community and are members of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. We hope you can make it to our official grand opening, tomorrow Friday, October 18th at noon. At the Grand Opening there will be a special ribbon cutting with the mayor, fire department, and local police, as well as Shelf Life Distribution educating the medical customers about the variety of brands and products they offer.
Please join us as we continue to make history!
TradeCraft Farms: Grand Opening
Vista, CA — We are excited and proud to be the first legal medical marijuana dispensary to open its doors to the public, in Vista. The store officially opened on Saturday, October 12th and since then we have already made great relationships with the local community and are members of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. We hope you can make it to our official grand opening, tomorrow Friday, October 18th at noon. At the Grand Opening there will be a special ribbon cutting with the mayor, fire department, and local police, as well as Shelf Life Distribution educating the medical customers about the variety of brands and products they offer.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 6 hours ago on October 17, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 17, 2019 @ 9:22 pm
- Filed Under: Local
NEXT ARTICLE →
North County Climate Change Alliance Fix It Clinic