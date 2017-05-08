Trade Tech Scores Big At World Championship

Your Trade Tech High School Robotics team, the Blue Prints Team 4486, from Trade Tech High School competed at the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship event in Houston. We were placed in the Newton Division and fought through 10 matches to end the qualification rounds in 5th place. It was a great event where the students brought the robot that they designed and built and just rocked the house.

The students have 6 weeks from the time the game is announced to design and build the robot for competition. It is a gruesome “build season”. Students and mentors come together after school and on weekends to develop, test and develop again. This process is repeated with every part of the robot. Trade Tech’s robot uses 4 separate drive wheels and motors. The Mecanum Drive system uses wheels with rollers on them to drive and turn. The advantage that the rollers give is that the robot can literally drive sideways. The other elements this year are a ball collector and large gear pick up. At the finals, the students decided that the gears were much more important than the balls and added additional abilities with the gears. The robots go through inspection before they are allowed to compete. There are very strict rules. For more information, please visit www.firstinspires.org

The Blue Prints qualified for championships by placing in finals in the Orange County Regional. The student really worked hard to get their place in championships. At the San Diego Regional, the team really struggled to compete, but did not make it past qualifications. This year’s game is difficult in unexpected ways.

As the 4th alliance captain moving into the final rounds, we chose a team from Escondido, the SuperNURDS, one from Israel, Demacia, and one from North Carolina, Triple Strange, to help us compete as we fought our way through the ranks. It truly is an international competition. Forming this alliance brings kids of all cultures together to work together in ways that are safe and educationally sound.

The quarterfinal matches were tough, but the Blue Prints and their partners competed flawlessly to best the competition in just 2 matches. In the semi-finals, we were battling against a robot built by NASA at the Houston Space Center. Our students pushed them hard. They beat us in the first match, but we forced two new world records to be set. They had to score the highest score ever recorded in the 4456 teams that competed across the globe. Record 1 – the NASA Robonauts scored 555 points with no fouls on either alliance. The second world record was the combined score of the two teams, while with a score of 448 points, the Blue Prints from Trade Tech High lost, the combined score of 1,003 points was another record set during that match.

It is with heads held high that Trade Tech’s Blue Prints earned their place at the top of the world in Houston. After that event, our ranking was 16th place. Since the St. Louis event has now wrapped up, our world ranking out of 4,456 teams is 55. Not a bad spot for a tiny team from a small vocational high school that no one outside of Vista has ever heard about. Our team will continue to proudly represent the local communities.

Without the financial sponsorship of local organizations such as Nordson, Qualcomm, Meziere Enterprises and the Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista our school would not be able to offer these and many other amazing opportunities for our students. Thank you to all our sponsors and we are proud to be a part of Vista. See you at the Strawberry Festival!

Phil Lutgen, Principal – North County Trade Tech High School, 1126 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA 92083. 760-598-0782