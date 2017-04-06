Trade Tech High School’s Headed To The World Championships

Team 4486, The Blue Prints, are headed to the World Championships.

Trade Tech High School’s FIRST robotic team, The Blue Prints, earned a spot at the “worlds” last weekend at the Orange County Regional. This year’s competition, Steamworks, involves manipulating and placing large gears, collecting and shooting whiffle balls and a 5 foot robotic rope climb at the end. (Imagine a 150 pound aluminum and lexan robot falling.)

It was the best of all worlds; intense drama, sports, team spirit and the underdog coming out ahead! Trade Tech’s robot, Steam Pup, faced an uphill battle. The robot was designed by its student makers under the supervision of adult mentors for agility and work, with a custom Mecanum wheel drive base and Java programming allowing all sides of the robot to use the mecanum’s ability to be the front of the robot at any time. Imagine being able to drive forwards and backwards and steer like normal, but having the ability to literally drive sideways at will.

The Orange County Regional was held over a three day period last weekend on the campus of UC Irvine. There were 52 teams from across the globe. Turkey, Switzerland and Canada were all represented as well as from all over the great State of California. The students compete in a 3 on 3 competition to score as many points as possible using the game elements.

Trade Tech had a rough start. An onboard Ethernet cable came loose causing them to shut down during the first match and the team suffered its first loss. This placed the team in 44th place out of 52 teams. The second match ended in a win, inching the team up to 3th place. Third match resulted in a rare tie, but moved the team to 21st place. The next 5 matches were all wins, but the highlight was in the 5th match when Team 4486 scored a quadruple-triple. This occurs when the teams get all 4 rotors spinning with gear placements and all 3 robots are able to score climbs at the end. Trade Tech was responsible for 4 of the 7 quadruple-triples scored throughout the entire weekend! At one point, the team was ranked as high as 5th place, but due to some late losses, the Blue Prints dropped to become the 7th seed alliance captains. It was the students job to pick 2 teams to help them get to the finals.

During the Quarter-Final matches, Trade Tech worked hard to put away the 2nd seed alliance in 3 matches (best 2 out of 3). The Blue Prints moved onto Semi-Finals. It only took 2 matches for the Blue Prints to take down the 3rd seed alliance and move onto Finals. In the final events, Trade Tech easily won the first match of finals against the 1st seed alliance. Matches 2 and 3 were a different story and the number 1 seed alliance outscored Steam Pup to take the victory in Orange County. The second place victory was enough for Trade Tech’s team to earn a ticket to the World Championships in Houston, beginning on the 19th of April.

We are currently fund raising to pay our way to the World Championships in Houston. We would like to thank our continued sponsors for making this team possible. Nordson Foundation, Qualcomm, The HG Fenton Company, Means Engineering, Meziere Enterprises, The Gene Haas Foundation and Precision Graphics of San Diego.

More information about this program can be found at firstinspires.org