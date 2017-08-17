TRACK Trails Opens at Guajome Regional Park

There’s no Wi-Fi at Guajome Regional Park in Oceanside, but you’ll definitely make a connection with nature.

County Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon-cutting and inaugural hike at the park on Friday for its latest TRACK Trails program.

TRACK Trails lets kids and their families take a self-guided tour along a trail at the park, and earn rewards for tracking their progress in a brochure, and later reporting them online by smartphone or a computer. When reaching certain milestones along the way, young explorers win nature-related prizes including backpacks and bandanas.

The TRACK Trails program is part of the national Kids in Parks campaign designed to help children find fun ways to explore the natural beauty of parks. The system features kiosks on the trail along with brochures that turn ordinary hikes into educational wilderness adventures.

TRACK Trails now exists at seven San Diego County Parks: Guajome Regional Park, Lake Morena County Park, Lindo Lake County Park, Louis A. Stelzer County Park, San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve and San Dieguito County Park. Felicita County Park in Escondido also opened a TRACK Trail this month.

Watch this video to get a better idea of how TRACK Trails works.