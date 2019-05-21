Townsite “Complete Streets” Design Phase to Begin

Vista, CA — The City received a $4 million grant to build sidewalks, traffic circles, bike lanes and crosswalks on Townsite and W. Los Angeles Drives. The infrastructure project is located along the entire length of Townsite Drive, W. Los Angeles drive between N. Santa Fe Avenue and Waxwing Drive and N. Santa Fe Avenue between California Avenue and Bobier Drive.

The grant will be used for the Townsite Drive “Complete Streets” project. The goal is to create a more pedestrian friendly area. This will be accomplished by constructing high visibility crosswalks, green bike lane extensions through intersections, and two mid-block pedestrian traffic signals on N. Santa Fe Avenue. The project will result in complete streets with calmed traffic, a friendly pedestrian and bicycle environment and linkages to existing network and transits.

The design phase will begin in the summer, 2019 and the anticipated construction completion will be in December, 2022.

In 2018, the City of Vista submitted a grant for the entire length of Townsite Drive and other streets and held community workshops to gather input on safe pedestrian access. The State received over 550 applications and the City of Vista was one of 45 applicants that received the Active Transportation Program funding. As the project moves forwards, more information will be posted.

Contact – Engineering Department – P: 760.639.6111