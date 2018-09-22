Touchdowns By Coe & Merrifield Sparks Eastlake In Win Over El Camino

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Herb Meyer Stadium-Oceanside, CA-9-22-18–In a high scoring game with a lot of passing tonight’s game was one of them. After the Wildcats of El Camino scored 3-0 on a Zion Jackson 32 yard field goal in the first quarter, the Titans quickly scored. With a 14-3 lead on touchdown runs of Parker Merrifield 18 yarder and Roman Coe’s 16 yarder.

The Wildcats cut the lead by 5 at 14-9 as quarterback Brock Mamber scored on a 66 yard run in the second quarter. Eastlake followed with another touchdown as running back Parker Merrifield. He rushed for 177 yards and scored his second touchdown of the day on a 22 yarder to put the Titans up 22-9.

The Wildcats came back and cut the lead by 6 at 22-16 as quarterback Brock Mamber, had 6 completions out of 15 attempts for 79 yards. 2 interceptions for touchdowns and threw a 44 yard pass to Joseph Wilkins for the score. Then Eastlake connected on a 29 yard field goal by Darius DeLaRosa to go up 25-16.

El Camino came within 2 points on a 3 yard touchdown run by Rance Gardiner 12-76 yards to make it close at 25-23.

The Titans scored the next 3 touchdowns as tailback Ramon Coe scored his second touchdown on a 5 yard run with 15 carries for 111 yards, with 2 interceptions for touchdowns by Max Susi of 14 yards and Quinton Johnson for 47 yards. Putting the Titans up 46-23. Before El Camino’s last touchdown by Zion Jackson making the final score 46-31 in favor of the Eastlake Titans.

John McFadden Eastlake High School Football Coach: “We knew El Camino had a lot of speed, as we have played good teams. El Camino is the quickest team ever, everytime they score touchdowns it is all on the big plays against our backs.” “Roman Cole and Parker Merrifield ran the football and give credit to our offensive line, they made the key blocks. We ran a new offense called the Wing T and those plays worked well for us. The players knowing what their responsibilities are opened up holes for us and our quarterback did good.”

“Our defense made 2 interceptions that were the key plays for our squad. Maximus Susi came up caught the ball in the middle for a 14 yard score. Quinton Johnson is a heck of an athlete and now is playing high level football as he ran 47 yards for the other interception score.” said Coach McFadden.

This game was stopped at 1:57 left in the contest due to some fighting on the football field.

With the win the Eastlake Titans improves to 5-1 and will take on the Crusaders of Mater Dei High School next Friday while El Camino with the loss fall to 1-4 will take on the Broncos of Rancho Bernardo in a homecoming contest.