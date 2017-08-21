Total Eclipse Only 57% In Vista

Vistans gather at Wavelength Brewing Company complete with special glasses to watch the Total Eclipse which began at 9:07 AM PST. Freelance photographer was among those watching and share these pictures.

Sonja Hults Photography

Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses have marveled at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in the United States in nearly a century.

Day turned to night for two minutes during the eclipse, visible in a 70-mile-wide (113-km-wide), 2,500-mile-long (4,000-km-long) zone in the United States, drawing one of the largest audiences in human history. The last time such a spectacle unfolded from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast was in 1918. The last total eclipse seen anywhere in the United States took place in 1979.

Wavelength Brewing Company is located at 236 Main Street, Vista.