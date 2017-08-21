Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Total Eclipse Only 57% In Vista

Total Eclipse Only 57% In Vista

By   /  August 21, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vistans  gather at Wavelength  Brewing Company complete with special glasses to watch the Total Eclipse which began at 9:07 AM  PST. Freelance photographer was among those watching and share these pictures.

Sonja Hults Photography

Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses have marveled at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in the United States in nearly a century.

Day turned to night for two minutes during the eclipse, visible in a 70-mile-wide (113-km-wide), 2,500-mile-long (4,000-km-long) zone in the United States, drawing one of the largest audiences in human history. The last time such a spectacle unfolded from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast was in 1918. The last total eclipse seen anywhere in the United States took place in 1979.

Wavelength  Brewing Company is located at 236 Main Street, Vista.

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on August 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 21, 2017 @ 6:41 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Broadways Best Under The Stars

Read More →