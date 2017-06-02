Torres, Werley Named CSUSM Student-Athletes of the Month

6/1/2017 | Baseball

SAN MARCOS, CA. – Sophomore catcher Isaias Torres from the baseball team and senior Raelyn Werley from the women’s track & field team have been named the Cal State San Marcos Student-Athletes of the Month for May 2017.

The CSUSM Student-Athletes of the Month awards are determined through a vote of all Department of Athletics coaches, administrators and staff. Each in-season program nominates a student-athlete to be considered for the award each month.

Torres hit .444 (8-for-18) with three home runs that including a grand slam, eight RBIs and four runs in a four-game series against Cal State L.A. He was named to the All- California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) second team for his stellar performance throughout the season.

Werley ran the second-fastest time over 10,000 meters at the CCAA Championships with a time of 36:32.01. By virtue of finishing in the top three in the event, she was named All-CCAA.

Previous 2016-17 CSUSM Student-Athletes of the Month

April 2017 – Natalie Rodriguez (women’s track & field), Justin Washington (men’s track & field)

March 2017 – Bergen Benedict (women’s golf), Braeden Koran (men’s golf), Natalie Rodriguez (women’s track & field)

February 2017 – Gabriela Arizaga (softball), Ethan Alvano (men’s basketball)

January 2017 – Savannah Camp (women’s basketball), Ethan Alvano (men’s basketball)