Top Teachers And Others Reap A Bushel Of Golden Apple Awards

Ray Huard … Teachers, administrators and other workers who stood out among their peers were recently honored with Golden Apple Awards by the Vista Unified School District Board of Education.

“Every year, it is a privilege to recognize and honor our amazing employees who serve students, families and our community,” School Superintendent Devin Vodicka said.

“Our award recipients are an incredible group of dedicated and humble team members who represent the best of our profession,” Vodicka said. “I am hopeful that the Golden Apple Award serves as a small token of appreciation for the great work of all of our staff members who are impacting the future through their daily efforts to promote learning opportunities for all students.”

Seven teachers and others were honored with the annual award for 2017.

Mindy Ayers received a Golden Apple for her work as a resource teacher at Monte Vista Elementary School, where her coworkers said that she leads by example, “treating everyone with respect.”

Ayers had been an elementary teacher, a literacy coach, and a content support teacher before becoming a resource teacher.

“In her daily work, this employee leads professional development in many instructional areas, and is also the lead support provider for Beginning Teacher Support and Assessment (BTSA) Induction Program, providing valuable support for our newest teachers,” her co-workers wrote in nominating Ayers for the award.

“She is friendly and helpful to all students, families and staff. She is well-known across VUSD (Vista Unified School District) for being the employee who helps each person feel valued and comfortable, which is so critically important for our teachers who are new to the teaching profession,” they wrote. “Her upbeat and positive, professional attitude is easily observable as she works with others in her supportive roles. VUSD is most fortunate to have someone of this employee’s caliber to support and guide our new and veteran teachers at Monte Vista Elementary School.”

Madison Middle School mathematics teacher Susan Moynihan was honored for being “a positive, enthusiastic, and inspirational math teacher, who cares deeply about each of her students.”

“Her deep care for students and each staff member is exemplified by how she has spearheaded many endeavors that help children learn respect for themselves and others,” her colleagues wrote in nominating Moynihan.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a former military officer, Moynihan was co-creator of the Natural High Club, “which inspires students to remain connected to school, healthy lifestyles, and positive social relationships,” her colleagues wrote.

“Her deep care for students and each staff member is exemplified by how she has spearheaded many endeavors that help children learn respect for themselves and others,” they wrote. “This teacher cultivates trust from others with her strong work ethic, compassionate nature, and high level of integrity. One cannot be around this individual without catching her passion, positivity, and enthusiasm.”

Craig Gastauer, a resource teacher and XQ internal director at Vista High School, earned a Golden Apple as “a highly successful teacher” who “is a key leader in the redesign of the traditional high school model,” his coworkers wrote.

“Based on this teacher’s drive and motivation to provide his students the very best every day, under his guidance, a group of students has been selected to be involved in a series of learning opportunities, such as being participants in the Salk Institute,” they wrote.

Praising his “relentless pursuit of excellence,” Gastauer’s colleagues wrote that, “During this school year, this teacher has crafted a model professional development plan for school-wide implementation.”

Rosy Simmonds. Receiving a Golden Apple for her work as office manager at Vista Academy of Visual and Performing Arts was Rosy Simmonds.

Simmonds co-workers wrote that she “exhibits compassion” in her work.

“Regardless of how busy the front office may become, she will drop everything she is doing to focus on the needs of students, staff, and parents,” they wrote. “While providing support to others, this employee leaves nothing to chance and truly believes that it is her job to ensure that others can do their job.”

Simmonds is sometimes referred to as “the ‘patrona’ or the boss of the school because of the way she greets everyone who enters the front door,” her colleagues wrote.

They said Simmonds’ cheerful manner “is very refreshing to everyone she meets as she works to build a positive sense of community at her school site,” adding that she “has built effective working relationships with staff on site and across the district as the go-to person for many other office managers.”

Praising Simmonds for having “excellent organizational, communications, and interpersonal skills, her coworkers wrote that, “Her dedication, leadership skills, and hard work sustain high levels of support for everyone so that they can be successful in their jobs.”

Child Nutrition Services Supervisor Judi Luna was honored for implementing a system for the WAVE-Crest Café at each school that increases the speed of serving meals to students.

“This technology allows students more time to enjoy their breakfast and lunch, so that students can eat and return to class, well-nourished and ready to learn,” her coworkers wrote. “With VUSD being one of the first school districts to implement this new technology, this supervisor installed the technology, and tested and maintained the equipment so the new system would run efficiently.”

Because of Luna’s “myriad of contributions over the past three decades,” the award to Luna “is a very well-deserved recognition,” her coworkers wrote.

Also receiving a Golden Apple was Vista High School nurse Doris Shapiro, who has worked as a district nurse for 27 years and previously received an award as School Nurse of the Year from the San Diego County School Nurse Association.

Doris Shapiro also was Vista Unified’s teacher of the year in 2001, and in 2004, received the “Honor V” award, the highest recognition given each year at Vista High School.

She coordinated Vista High School’s first blood drive in the summer of 2006, and was one of 39 school nurses from the United States to participate in a Johnson & Johnson fellowship grant.

Shapiro also received a Tobacco Use Prevention Education grant, “which allowed for the implementation of non-smoking, site-based intervention programs and that brings awareness to alcohol-related incidents among youths, such as ‘Friday Night Live’ and ‘Every 15 Minutes,’” her coworkers wrote.

They praised Shapiro for demonstrating “leadership and tireless efforts in the promotion of health care for students, staff, and within our community.”

Heather Golly… Golly’s colleagues praised her for placing “special emphasis on planning, designing, and implementing professional development in support of instruction, (and) providing teachers with tools to develop critical-thinking skills and the application of problem-solving skills to increase student learning.”

Calling Golly “a truly valuable asset to the Rancho Buena Vista High School Community,” her colleagues wrote that, “This administrator is highly visible and approachable so that she can respond swiftly and appropriately to the needs of others.”