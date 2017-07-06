Top Photo Honor Goes To Local Photographer At 2017 San Diego County Fair

The coveted “Peoples Choice Award” at the 2017 San Diego County Fair Exhibition of Photography has been awarded to local photographer and San Diego native, Shay Blechynden for the landscape image “Narrow Escape”. This award is voted on by the people and some say truly identifies “the best of the best”. Visitors and photography fans alike are encouraged vote for their favorite image during the fair and there are well over 1,000 amazing works to choose from. It was a banner year for Blechynden, who collected 7 awards overall, including also a 2nd, 3rd and 4th place and had 11 images accepted for finalist judging. This impressive and breathtaking landscape image will be honored as “People’s Choice” on center display at the 2018 San Diego County Fair next year.

The winning image was photographed in Zion National Park (Utah) at the famous “Zion Narrows” in November of 2016. This exotic location is a favorite of photographers worldwide and can only be accessed by hiking in the Virgin River, through water that is cold and sometimes deep. “The scene was so grand that I actually took 10 wide-format images and then stitched those into a vertical panorama for the ultimate in size and resolution. I’ve already produced it for an office at 60” high under clear acrylic and it looks amazing!” says Shay, who specializes in large artwork printing and installations.

The photograph was entered into the fair’s “Large Prints” category. It was printed and displayed as a 40” vertical, high-definition aluminum print. “Narrow Escape” also won a special award sponsored by the Michael Seewald Gallery in Del Mar. Two other Zion images of Shay’s finished 2nd and 4th in the landscape category of “Fall Scenic” as well. In recent years, Shay has also won varied exhibition awards in the categories of landscape scenic, flowers, birds, wild animals, family moments and night photography.

In addition to his photographic endeavors, Shay is also a PGA Golf Professional and teaches at The Bridges Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. You can see Shay’s photo portfolio at www.shayart.com

