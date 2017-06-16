Top North County Female High School Beach Volleyball Players Invited to Compete in Queen of the Beach Invitational June 24-25 in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Hermosa Beach, CA. — (June, 2017) — Six of North County’s outstanding high school female beach volleyball players — Jaden Whitmarsh and Brooke Drahos from Torrey Pines High School; the Cathedral Catholic duo of Sarah Blacker and Emily Napoli; Paige Dreeuws of San Marcos High School;and Winslow Church of Santa Fe Christian; are set to compete in the Second Annual Queen of the Beach Invitational June 24-25 in Hermosa Beach, according to Eric Fonoimoana, Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist and host of the Queen of the Beach Invitational.

Whitmarsh is a 2018 commit to the University of California, Los Angeles; Blacker is a 2018 commit to the University of Arizona; Napoli is a 2018 commit to Texas Christian University; Dreews is a 2017 commit to the University of Hawaii, and Church is a 2019 commit to Pepperdine University; and Drahos is uncommitted.

“The QOTB will give these three outstanding players an opportunity to play with different partners that they normally would never play with. It also helps them to learn how to over communicate and play each point as if it matters. These lessons are valuable for their future in college and possibly making the Olympic team,” said Eric Fonoimoana.

The Second Annual Queen of the Beach Invitational, played June 24-25 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier, will be a showcase event that allows the top college players to test themselves against the nation’s best competition and the top high school players to do the same while also getting exposure to college coaches from across the country.

The Queen of the Beach Invitational will feature separate fields of 32 college players and 56 high school players. Each player will sign up as an individual. Players in each field will be seeded and divided into pools of four, with each team playing games to 21 win by 2 and she will have an opportunity to play with each of the other three players in her pool. The top two players in each pool, determined by their won-loss record and point differential, will advance to the next round, and play will continue in that fashion until a “Queen of the Beach” is crowned for the college field and the high school field.

QOTB Player commitments have been announced, and updated information about the tournament will be posted regularly at www.QueenOfTheBeachInvitational.com. Fans can connect with the tournament through Facebook (@QueenOfTheBeachInvitational), Instagram (@QueenOfTheBeachVB), and Twitter (@QOTB_VB).

The Queen of the Beach Invitational is sponsored by Sketchers, KIND, Fierce Lotus, Vertra Sunscreen, Scott Robinson Honda and Chevron.

ABOUT THE QUEEN OF THE BEACH INVITATIONAL … The Second Annual Queen of the Beach Invitational is a unique annual beach volleyball tournament played June 24-25 in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Top college and high school players from around the country will be invited to compete, with a single player crowned “Queen of the Beach” at the college and high school levels. The event offers young beach volleyball athletes the opportunity to further develop their skills among elite players from across the country following an exclusive program developed by Olympic gold medalist Eric Fonoimoana in conjunction with top professionals and coaches in the sport.

