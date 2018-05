1. 450 Vendors!

Come enjoy our street fair with over 450 artists & crafts, commercial, food vendors and more! We have it ALL!

2. Contests, Contests, Contest! We have numerous different contests for you to participate in this year. Don’t miss the fun! They include: Strawberry Pie Eating Contest (Free entry, 5 different age categories) Cooking Contest –Ms. Strawberry Shortcake

(2 Age Categories) Vista’s Got Talent

(Talent Variety Show) Strawberry Costume Contest (Free to enter, multiple age categories) Frozen T-Shirt Contest (Free to enter)

Beer Stein Holding Contest

(Free to enter, held three times during the day) and more…..! Click Here for a Full Line-Up of Activates 3. Live Entertainment:

4 Stages Playing Live Music All Day Long:

Come enjoy some great music. Here is a list of bands & locations: Empowered Firearms Beer Garden Stage:

9:00am – Aon Events Party Music

12:00pm – Clay Colton Band

3:30pm – Custard Pie Edward Jones Flag Pavilion Stage:

11:00am – Semisi & FulaBula

1:30pm – Cali Blues Cartel

4:00pm – Bill Magee Blues SDG&E Croziers Flowers Stage:

11:00am – Los Pacheco Brothers

1:30pm – Wildwood House Band

4:00pm – Barbwire Autotrader Acoustic Stage:

9:00am – Brenda Rayo

10:00am –

11:10am – Caleb Slaughter

12:20pm – Will Locken

1:30pm – Lion & The Cosmic Fish

2:40pm – Micheal Tiernan

3:50pm – Eliza Rose & Jack Robie

5:00pm – Ben Powell 4. Craft Beer Garden Come enjoy craft beer from ten of our local Vista Microbreweries, including Booze Brothers, Aztec, Prohibition, Barrel Harbor, Bear Roots, Ebullition, and more! 5. Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam Come by the Run Finish Line Expo area before 11am and enjoy Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam – no charge! It is going to 75 degrees, so come have some free wet fun! You don’t want to miss this! 6. Carnival Rides! Fun carnival rides, great games, great activities. Fun for the whole family!

Fun carnival rides, great games, great activities. Fun for the whole family! 7. FREE Hot Air Balloon Rides! Come early for FREE hot air balloon rides on the ball fields, sponsored by our friends at RE/MAX Regal! Get a great view of the entire festival from high in the sky! 8. Limited Spaces Left for Strawberry Run! The Strawberry Run is Selling Out Quickly. Don’t delay. Get your spot today! Click here to register 9. Two (2) FREE Shuttle Locations this Year! Looking for an easy way to get to the Strawberry Festival? We have two FREE Shuttle lots:

1. Vista County Courthouse on Melrose – Begins at 8:30am.

2. Vista High School – Begins at 10:00am.We will have a FREE Shuttle running every 15 minutes those locations. There will be a total of 4 buses moving people – no wait time this year! 10. Meet Barry!

Meet San Diego Sweetest Mascot! Berry is the ultimate selfie opportunity! Berry will be at the Chamber Photo Booth and the Tri-City Medical Center Contest Stage for most of the day waiting to see you! Don’t miss your chance to be SEEN!