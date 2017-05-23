Loading...
Top 10 Reasons to Join Us! At The Vista Strawberry 2017 Festival

Classic Chariots

Vista Strawberry Festival

On Sunday  May 28th 


1. 400 Vendors!  Come enjoy our street fair with over 400 artists & crafts, commercial, food vendors and more!  We have it ALL!

2. Contests, Contests, Contest!

We have numerous different contests for you to participate in this year.  Don’t miss the fun!  They include:
Pie Eating Contest
Strawberry Pie Eating Contest  –   (Free entry in 5 different age categories)
Cooking Contest
Ms. Strawberry Shortcake  –   (2 Age Categories)
Strawberry Costume Contest  –   (Free to enter, multiple age categories)
Strawberry Idol  –   (Karaoke Contest, still time to qualify  –   for finals)
Frozen T-Shirt Contest (Free to enter)
Beer Stein Holding Contest  –    (Free to enter, held three times during the day)
and more…..! 
3. Live Entertainment
4 Stages Playing Live Music All Day Long:

Come enjoy some great music. Here is a list of bands & locations:

Empowered Firearms Beer Garden Stage:
9:00am – Aon Events Party Music Fiddler
12:00pm – Clay Colton Band
3:30pm – Custard Pie

Cassidy Medical Center Flag Pavilion Stage:
11:00am – Cali Blues
1:30pm – Simisi & Fulabula
4:00pm – Backwater Blues Band

Univision Broadway Stage:
11:00am – Bill Magee Blues
2:45pm – Taken by Canadians
4:00pm – Old School

T-Mobile Acoustic Stage:
9:00am – Brenda Rayo & John Nemcek
10:00am – Tin Shack Kings
4. Craft Beer Garden
Booze Brothers Come enjoy craft beer from several of our local Vista Microbreweries, including Booze Brothers, Aztec, Prohibition, Barrel Harbor, Bear Roots, Belching Beaver, Bear Roots and more!
5. Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam

Dr Bronner's Snow FoamCome by the Run Finish Line Expo area before 11am and enjoy Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam – no charge!  It is going to 75 degrees, so come have some free wet fun!

You don’t want to miss this!
6. Carnival Rides!
Strawberry Kid's ZoneFun carnival rides, great games, great activities.  Fun for the whole family!
7. FREE Hot Air Balloon Rides!
  REMAX

 Come early for FREE hot air balloon rides on the ball fields, sponsored by our friends at RE/MAX Regal!

Get a great view of the entire festival from high in the sky!
8. Limited Spaces Left for Strawberry Run!
Vista Strawberry Run

The Strawberry Run is Selling Out Quickly.  Don’t delay.

 

Get your spot today!

Click here to register
9. FREE Shuttle!
Looking for an easy way to get to the Strawberry Festival?  Park at the County Courthouse on Melrose!  We will have a FREE Shuttle running every 10 minutes from 8:30am to 6:30pm!  There will be a total of 3 buses moving people – no wait time this year!  (Map)

Strawberry Festival Shuttle
10. Meet Barry!

Meet San Diego Sweetest Mascot! Berry is the ultimate selfie opportunity!

Berry will be at the Chamber Photo Booth and the Tri-City Medical Center Contest Stage for most of the day waiting to see you!

Don’t miss your chance to be SEEN!
