Top 10 Reasons to Join Us! At The Vista Strawberry 2017 Festival

On Sunday May 28th





1. 400 Vendors! Come enjoy our street fair with over 400 artists & crafts, commercial, food vendors and more! We have it ALL!

2. Contests, Contests, Contest!

We have numerous different contests for you to participate in this year. Don’t miss the fun! They include:



Strawberry Pie Eating Contest – (Free entry in 5 different age categories) (Free entry in 5 different age categories)

Cooking Contest Ms. Strawberry Shortcake – (2 Age Categories) Strawberry Costume Contest – (Free to enter, multiple age categories)

Strawberry Idol – (Karaoke Contest, still time to qualify – for finals)

Frozen T-Shirt Contest (Free to enter)

Beer Stein Holding Contest – (Free to enter, held three times during the day) and more…..!

Click Here for a Full Line-Up of Activates 3. Live Entertainment 4 Stages Playing Live Music All Day Long:

Come enjoy some great music. Here is a list of bands & locations: Empowered Firearms Beer Garden Stage:

9:00am – Aon Events Party Music

12:00pm – Clay Colton Band

3:30pm – Custard Pie Cassidy Medical Center Flag Pavilion Stage:

11:00am – Cali Blues

1:30pm – Simisi & Fulabula

4:00pm – Backwater Blues Band Univision Broadway Stage:

11:00am – Bill Magee Blues

2:45pm – Taken by Canadians

4:00pm – Old School T-Mobile Acoustic Stage:

9:00am – Brenda Rayo & John Nemcek

10:00am – Tin Shack Kings 4. Craft Beer Garden Come enjoy craft beer from several of our local Vista Microbreweries, including Booze Brothers, Aztec, Prohibition, Barrel Harbor, Bear Roots, Belching Beaver, Bear Roots and more! Come enjoy craft beer from several of our local Vista Microbreweries, including Booze Brothers, Aztec, Prohibition, Barrel Harbor, Bear Roots, Belching Beaver, Bear Roots and more! 5. Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam Come by the Run Finish Line Expo area before 11am and enjoy Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam – no charge! It is going to 75 degrees, so come have some free wet fun! You don’t want to miss this!

6. Carnival Rides! Fun carnival rides, great games, great activities. Fun for the whole family! Fun carnival rides, great games, great activities. Fun for the whole family!

7. FREE Hot Air Balloon Rides! Come early for FREE hot air balloon rides on the ball fields, sponsored by our friends at RE/MAX Regal! Get a great view of the entire festival from high in the sky!

8. Limited Spaces Left for Strawberry Run! The Strawberry Run is Selling Out Quickly. Don’t delay. Get your spot today! Click here to register

9. FREE Shuttle! Looking for an easy way to get to the Strawberry Festival? Park at the County Courthouse on Melrose! We will have a FREE Shuttle running every 10 minutes from 8:30am to 6:30pm ! There will be a total of 3 buses moving people – no wait time this year! (Map)