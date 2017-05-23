Top 10 Reasons to Join Us! At The Vista Strawberry 2017 Festival

On Sunday May 28th
1. 400 Vendors! Come enjoy our street fair with over 400 artists & crafts, commercial, food vendors and more! We have it ALL!
2. Contests, Contests, Contest!
Strawberry Pie Eating Contest – (Free entry in 5 different age categories)
Beer Stein Holding Contest – (Free to enter, held three times during the day)
Come enjoy some great music. Here is a list of bands & locations:
Empowered Firearms Beer Garden Stage:
9:00am – Aon Events Party Music
12:00pm – Clay Colton Band
3:30pm – Custard Pie
Cassidy Medical Center Flag Pavilion Stage:
11:00am – Cali Blues
1:30pm – Simisi & Fulabula
4:00pm – Backwater Blues Band
Univision Broadway Stage:
11:00am – Bill Magee Blues
2:45pm – Taken by Canadians
4:00pm – Old School
T-Mobile Acoustic Stage:
9:00am – Brenda Rayo & John Nemcek
10:00am – Tin Shack Kings
|4. Craft Beer Garden
|
Come enjoy craft beer from several of our local Vista Microbreweries, including Booze Brothers, Aztec, Prohibition, Barrel Harbor, Bear Roots, Belching Beaver, Bear Roots and more!
|5. Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam
|
Come by the Run Finish Line Expo area before 11am and enjoy Dr. Bronner’s Snow Foam – no charge! It is going to 75 degrees, so come have some free wet fun!
You don’t want to miss this!
|6. Carnival Rides!
|
Fun carnival rides, great games, great activities. Fun for the whole family!
|7. FREE Hot Air Balloon Rides!
|
Come early for FREE hot air balloon rides on the ball fields, sponsored by our friends at RE/MAX Regal!
Get a great view of the entire festival from high in the sky!
|8. Limited Spaces Left for Strawberry Run!
|
The Strawberry Run is Selling Out Quickly. Don’t delay.
Get your spot today!
|9. FREE Shuttle!
|Looking for an easy way to get to the Strawberry Festival? Park at the County Courthouse on Melrose! We will have a FREE Shuttle running every 10 minutes from 8:30am to 6:30pm! There will be a total of 3 buses moving people – no wait time this year! (Map)
|10. Meet Barry!
|
Meet San Diego Sweetest Mascot! Berry is the ultimate selfie opportunity!
Berry will be at the Chamber Photo Booth and the Tri-City Medical Center Contest Stage for most of the day waiting to see you!
Don’t miss your chance to be SEEN!
|