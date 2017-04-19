Tobacco Minor Decoy Operation Results – Vista

On April 18, 2017, between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the Vista COPPS West Unit conducted tobacco compliance checks throughout the city of Vista. A condition of the Vista Tobacco retailer’s license provides funds allocated for law enforcement to conduct these compliance checks on a yearly basis. The purpose of this operation is to enforce all tobacco related laws regarding the sales of tobacco by retail establishments. By doing so, these operations will reduce the chance of minors being injured or adversely affected by tobacco.

This tobacco minor decoy operation involved minors who attempted to purchase cigarettes from 20 different retail locations that sell tobacco products. No sales were made to the minor decoys during this operation. Minor violations of the tobacco retailer’s license at three locations were documented.