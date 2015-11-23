TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair To Feed 9 Families

TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair hosted a Food Drive for the 3rd year to feed 9 deserving families for Thanksgiving. Contributions came from many different sources. The families nominated are from Madison Middle School, Lake Middle School, Escondido, the Pregnancy Resource Center and the Grace Anglican Church also nominated a family. Two of the nominated recipients are customers and are from the local North County communities.

If you would still like to donate, please contact TJ at tj@tjcrossmansautorepair.com. Please check out their Facebook page for details. Facebook Link

TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair is located at 1330 N Melrose Dr, Vista – (760) 908-3381