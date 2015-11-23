TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair To Feed 9 Families

TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair hosted a Food Drive for the 3rd year to feed 9 deserving families for Thanksgiving. Contributions came from many different sources. The families nominated are from Madison Middle School, Lake Middle School, Escondido, the Pregnancy Resource Center and the Grace Anglican Church also nominated a family. Two of the nominated recipients are customers and are from the local North County communities.
If you would still like to donate, please contact TJ at tj@tjcrossmansautorepair.com. Please check out their Facebook page for details. Facebook Link
TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair is located at 1330 N Melrose Dr, Vista – (760) 908-3381
Im replying to the car that you will be giving away free to someone in need I am in desperate need I have been homeless for the last 5 years my mother recently had a stroke and I have been taking care of her I don’t have a car so I take the bus and trolley to grocery shop for her I’m also a grandmother of 4 beautiful ones 2 from my son 2 from my daughter I’m unable to seek work at this time for my mom needs me when I am able to work I would pay you for the car I have had many struggles in the past 5 years I have been clean for 3 years and striving to better my life a car would help me save a lot time I spend walking and busing I could take my mom to her doctor appointments I would be so great full
Sent them your message…Thanks for reading!