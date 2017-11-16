TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair Holiday Service Special
By Editor / November 16, 2017 /
Don’t Be the
Thanksgiving Turkey!
Thanksgiving is the busiest travel time of the year! Don’t get stranded on the busy roads. Come to TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair
for a quick Holiday Service Special and complete vehicle inspection so you can get you and your family to your destination happy and safe!
Holiday Service Special
- Change engine oil and filter (up to 5qts conventional oil and standard filter)
- Inspect air and cabin filters
- Top off and inspect all fluids
- Rotate and inspect tires, set tire pressure to manufacturer specifications
- Test drive vehicle to detect any potential problems
- Complete brake inspection
- Clean windshield and inspect wiper blades
- Check all lights
- Consultation about any other problems you may have with your vehicle.
All this for only $39.95 Regularly 59.95
