TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair Holiday Service Special

Don’t Be the
Thanksgiving Turkey!
Thanksgiving is the busiest travel time of the year! Don’t get stranded on the busy roads. Come to TJ Crossman’s Auto Repair for a quick Holiday Service Special and complete vehicle inspection so you can get you and your family to your destination happy and safe!

Holiday Service Special

  • Change engine oil and filter (up to 5qts conventional oil and standard filter)
  • Inspect air and cabin filters
  • Top off and inspect all fluids
  • Rotate and inspect tires, set tire pressure to manufacturer specifications
  • Test drive vehicle to detect any potential problems
  • Complete brake inspection
  • Clean windshield and inspect wiper blades
  • Check all lights
  • Consultation about any other problems you may have with your vehicle.
All this for only $39.95 Regularly 59.95
Call for an appointment today 760-622-6542
