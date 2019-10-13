‘Tis The Season To Shop Local Programs & Events

Oceanside, CA — Calling all Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses! And all area makers and artists!

We would love to have you participate in the Fourth Annual ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local — a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration returning throughout Oceanside from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30-Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.﻿

Planned to entice shoppers to visit and shop at participating local businesses and to purchase locally made products, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a craft beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration.

Ending with the South O Walkabout on the second Wednesday of December, ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local is a partnership between MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, City of Oceanside Economic Development and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. For more details and to download the Shop and Maker Applications, visit www.shoplocaloceanside.com. APPLY

Shop Local Holiday ﻿Passport Program Nov. 30-Dec. 11 A stamp-based program in which shoppers receive stamps by visiting and shopping at participating locations and enter for a chance to win prizes. Prize drawings will be held weekly.

Sip & Shop ﻿Downtown Oceanside Nov. 30 A ticketed event on Small Business Saturday offering local craft beer and wine tastings inside select participating downtown locations. Must be 21 or over to participate in tastings.

Merry Makers Fair Nov. 30-Dec. 1 A two-day holiday pop-up market in Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside featuring makers of handcrafted and artisanal goods, such as jewelry, succulents, seasonal gifts, clothing, accessories, paper goods and art.

’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest Nov. 30-Dec. 31 A holiday-themed window decorating contest with prizes adding to the holiday atmosphere throughout Oceanside. The decorating deadline is Nov. 30; judging will take place Dec. 1-7.

Holiday Tree Lighting& Sunset Market Dec. 5 Oceanside’s annual downtown tree lighting at Regal Oceanside. This holiday event and Sunset Market will be filled with activities for the whole family.