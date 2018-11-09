Loading...
‘TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL PROGRAMS AND EVENTS

By   /  November 9, 2018  /  No Comments

Oceanside MainStreet

 
Shop Local Holiday

Passport Program

Nov. 24-Dec. 12

A stamp-based program in which shoppers fill up a passport by visiting and shopping at participating locations and enter for a chance to win prizes. The passport will highlight all participating businesses.

 
Sip & Shop

Downtown Oceanside

Nov. 24

A ticketed event on Small Business Saturday offering local beer, wine and craft beverage tastings inside select participating downtown locations. Sign up to participate as a Sip Stop.

 

 
Merry Makers Fair

Nov. 24-25

A two-day holiday pop-up market in Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside featuring makers of handcrafted and artisanal goods, such as jewelry, succulents, woodwork, clothing, accessories, paper goods and art. Sign up to participate as a Maker.

 
’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest

Dec. 1-25

A holiday-themed window decorating contest with prizes adding to the holiday atmosphere throughout Oceanside. Judging will take place December 1 to 7. Sign up to participate in the contest.

 
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market

Dec. 6

Oceanside’s annual downtown tree lighting at Regal Oceanside. This holiday event and special Sunset Market will be filled with activities for the whole family.

 

 
Sip & Shop 

South Oceanside

Dec. 12

A ticketed event during the December South O Walkabout offering local beer, wine and craft beverage tastings inside select participating South O locations. Sign up to participate as a Sip Stop.

MainStreet Oceanside | 760.754.4512 | www.mainstreetoceanside.com 

  North County

