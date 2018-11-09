‘TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL PROGRAMS AND EVENTS
By Editor / November 9, 2018 /
|
|
|Shop Local Holiday
Passport Program
Nov. 24-Dec. 12
A stamp-based program in which shoppers fill up a passport by visiting and shopping at participating locations and enter for a chance to win prizes. The passport will highlight all participating businesses.
|
|
|Sip & Shop
Downtown Oceanside
Nov. 24
A ticketed event on Small Business Saturday offering local beer, wine and craft beverage tastings inside select participating downtown locations. Sign up to participate as a Sip Stop.
|
|
|Merry Makers Fair
Nov. 24-25
A two-day holiday pop-up market in Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside featuring makers of handcrafted and artisanal goods, such as jewelry, succulents, woodwork, clothing, accessories, paper goods and art. Sign up to participate as a Maker.
|
|
|’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest
Dec. 1-25
A holiday-themed window decorating contest with prizes adding to the holiday atmosphere throughout Oceanside. Judging will take place December 1 to 7. Sign up to participate in the contest.
|
|
|Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market
Dec. 6
Oceanside’s annual downtown tree lighting at Regal Oceanside. This holiday event and special Sunset Market will be filled with activities for the whole family.
|
|
|Sip & Shop
South Oceanside
Dec. 12
A ticketed event during the December South O Walkabout offering local beer, wine and craft beverage tastings inside select participating South O locations. Sign up to participate as a Sip Stop.
MainStreet Oceanside | 760.754.4512 | www.mainstreetoceanside.com
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!