‘Tis The Season for “Doing the Most Good” with The Salvation Army Oceanside!

Suze Diaz — Holidays are a wonderful time for sharing, caring and showing love to friends and family. In our community, opportunities for showing the most love in sharing extra joys of the season is plentiful and a call to action is of the greatest need at The Salvation Army Oceanside Corps.

With a commitment to stay true to “Doing the Most Good” for the less fortunate residents of North San Diego County, The Salvation Army Oceanside has a few festive events coming up that the community can participate in to make this year’s holiday season a special one with volunteering and donating opportunities available! And if you

are, or you know of anyone who is, looking for employment, applications are now being accepted for Christmas Ambassador Bellringers for seasonal work from November 12 through December 24 at $11 per hour with weekly pay up to 40 hours a week! Another employment opportunity is for a full-time van driver/light janitorial position at 30 hours a week with benefits! For more information or if you have any questions regarding either position, please contact Lieutenant Brian Orr at 502-875-9573!

Photos by Suze Diaz

The Salvation Army Oceanside’s resident officers, Lieutenant Brian Orr and Captain Brenda Orr, will be heading their very first “Red Kettle Kick-Off Dinner & Auction” on Friday, November 16, 2018 at 6 PM at The Salvation Army Oceanside Community Center site at 3935 Lake Boulevard. This annual event is part of the “Red Kettle” fundraising program. All proceeds from the dinner will help sustain many community programs offered throughout the year. Donations, such as a gift or a service or a dessert that can be auctioned off, are welcomed. There will be a Silent and a Live Auction, two choices for dinner, a live dessert auction, door prizes and entertainment from the Salvation Army Brass Band. For single tickets, table reservations (for up to 6 people) or sponsorships to this spirited event, call 760-278-6546 or email brenda.orr@usw.salvationarmy.org!

“Angel Tree Program” is a fantastic opportunity for the community to be involved as a personal Santa to a specific child during the holiday season! Once a child has been registered as an “Angel”, Angel tags are printed with the child’s name, age, gender, gift requests and a code number. Companies and organizations can also participate by adopting “Angel” tags to hang on a tree at their workplace, school or church! When the gifts are purchased, they can be delivered to the Community Center site at 3935 Lake Boulevard in Oceanside, Mondays through Friday from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM or be picked up by The Salvation Army. They will play the part of Santa’s elves and distribute them to the families. Any questions regarding “Angel Tree Program” can be emailed to brenda.orr@usw.salvationarmy.org!

One of the most fulfilling opportunities to participate in is the Holiday Food Drive. The Salvation Army would like to include a holiday food basket complete with a Christmas dinner to accompany the toys delivered to the families. Food donations greatly needed are non-perishable items such as instant potatoes, canned yams, stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, canned green beans, canned fruit cocktail, bags of marshmallows and brown sugar to accompany perishable items such as turkeys, hams, bag of potatoes, frozen pies, tubs of whipped cream and butter. Volunteers will sort the food into decorative food boxes and bag the toys into one big joyous Christmas gift of love. The impact that this gift gives to a family is one of the biggest transformations of the human spirit.

One of the greatest gifts of the heart is to be compassionate and show love for another human being. What enriching way to give than to help those who are less fortunate during the holidays? Let’s help The Salvation Army Oceanside make a huge joyous impact for a beautifully bright 2018 Holiday Season!

For more information about The Salvation Army Oceanside, please visit their website at https://oceanside.salvationarmy.org/ or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sa.oceanside/