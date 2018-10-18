TIP SAN DIEGO WELCOMES NEW CRISIS TEAM MANGER 

San Diego, CA — Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego welcomes its newest staff member, Debbie Grohman, as Crisis Team Manager. Grohman joins the management team to help volunteers continue their mission to provide emotional first aid to survivors of tragedy in order to ease their immediate suffering and facilitate their healing and long-term recovery.

A San Diego native, Grohman has been married for 32 years and has three children. In addition to her TIP duties, as the eldest of five siblings, she has helped care for her quadriplegic brother for the past 6 years.

“I was lucky enough to be able to stay at home and raise my children while doing a lot of volunteer work over the years,” explains the mother of three, “Twelve years ago, I became a TIP volunteer. Along with being a volunteer, I have been a Mentor and Team Lead Dispatcher.”

Executive Director Sher DeWeese is delighted to have Grohman as part of the staff, “We are excited to have Debbie move into the Crisis Team Manager position. Her experience with TIP as a 12-year volunteer, mentor and team leader dispatcher, along with her organizational skills and working knowledge of TIP culture, make her a perfect candidate for the job.”

Grohman has shown great dedication to TIP over the years. She loves her work with TIP and looks forward to taking on the new role of Crisis Team Manager.

BECOME A TIP VOLUNTEER …MAKE A DIFFERENCE IN SOMEONE’S LIFE – WHEN THEY NEED IT MOST

For information on becoming a volunteer:http://www.tipsandiego.org/become_volunteer.htm.

TIP Training Schedule

February 2019 | North County

May 2019 | East County

October 2019 | North County Inland

The Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that those who are emotionally traumatized in emergency situations receive the assistance they need. To accomplish that goal, TIP works closely with local communities to establish emergency services volunteer programs. Highly-trained and screened citizen volunteers are called to emergency scenes to assist family members, witnesses, and other bystanders directly on-scene, during the investigation.