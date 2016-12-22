Tina Paulson To Speak At January 5 Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative Meeting

December 2016, Vista, CA—On Thursday, January 5 from 9 am to 11 am at the United Methodist Church of Vista’s Fellowship Hall (490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista), the Soroptimist’s Anti-Human Trafficking Collaborative will host guest speaker Tina Paulson (see bio below) from FACESS on how to fight and to recognize child sex trafficking in our schools and communities. Also discussed will be the Soroptimist’s upcoming Human Trafficking Awareness Walk on January 21st. Collaborative meetings are free to public, and coffee and pastries will be available.

About Tina Paulson … Tina Paulson has a life-long history of involvement in philanthropic and charitable causes. She is Director of Marketing and Legislative Liaison for FACESS (Freeing American Children from Exploitation and Sexual Slavery). She is also on the board of directors for Redeeming Love, a transitional house for trafficking victims over 18. Over the past year Tina has spearheaded the ToGetHer Freedom Initiative, which is a collaborative program coordinating law enforcement, FBI, Homeland Security, NGO’s (non-government organizations), professionals, churches and volunteer groups to offer immediate medical, legal and psychological assistance, shelter and wrap-around care to trafficking victims from the time they are first recovered.

About Soroptimists of Vista and North County Inland…Soroptimist of Vista and North County Inland (SI Vista NCI) was chartered on March 23, 1953. We are a dynamic group of professional business women who seek to make a difference in our community through offering scholarships to deserving women and grants to local charities and by raising awareness and educating the public about issues affecting women and girls, such as domestic violence and human trafficking. Funds are raised through our annual salad luncheon for the public, sale of Monday Night Football books, Scrip, and other group and personal projects.

For over 60 years in service, we have been committed to protecting the environment, education in the fields of health, economic and social development, leadership development, fellowship and diversity.

SI Vista NCI holds luncheon meetings the first and third Friday of each month at locations in Vista and San Marcos. For more information about Soroptimists, see our website at soroptimistvista.org or email us at sivistanorthcountyinland@soroptimist.net.