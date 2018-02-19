Time To Join The 21st Century

Assemblymember Marie Waldron– Many California state agencies are burdened with archaic procedures that often get in the way of efficient public service. That’s why I have introduced Assembly Bill 2087 (AB 2087), which will require all state agencies to establish modernization goals with specified objectives no later than January 1, 2020.

The bill seeks to establish flexible, family friendly flexible workplaces and efficient, streamlined processes in a way that will enhance cybersecurity, save money, reduce emissions, improve public transparency, encourage the use of cloud computing and other innovative new technologies, and enhance efficiency in all state operations. These technological innovations will help the legislative, judicial and executive branches operate more efficiently, encourage more women to participate in the workforce, and ensure greater transparency. They will also save taxpayer dollars.

These innovations are long overdue for all state agencies, including the one I’m most familiar with, the State Legislature. By using innovative new technological capabilities such as telecommuting, digital committee and floor systems and electronic calendars, we can drastically increase efficiencies, reduce paperwork and pollution, and save money spent on legislative operations.

As many of you know, trying to deal with the state’s cumbersome bureaucracy can be a time consuming, even maddening process. It’s surprising how our state, which sees itself as a national example to be emulated in so many other areas, can lag so badly when it comes to the use of technology in its daily operations.

California is too big and diverse to allow antiquated procedures, which in some cases date back to the 19th century, to impede citizen involvement. California’s government needs to join the 21st century. Passage and implementation of AB 2087 will be a big step in that direction.

Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.

